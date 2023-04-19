How to pay your Loan EMI using PhonePe

PhonePe is among India’s largest payments app, enabling digital inclusion for consumers and merchants alike. From money transfers to recharges, paying electricity and other utility bills, to buying insurance and investing in Mutual Funds, PhonePe is trusted by one in four Indians.

Looking to pay your Loan EMI? PhonePe makes it convenient and easy. Here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Open the ‘PhonePe app. Go to ‘Recharge and Pay Bills’ on the homepage.

Click on the ‘Loan Repayment’ option under Financial Service & Taxes

Step 2: Choose your Loan biller.

Step 3: Enter your Loan Account Number.

Step 4: Complete the payment with your preferred payment mode.