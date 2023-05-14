How to take care of your Cookware?

When you build a collection of high-quality cookware it is equally important that these cookware pieces are looked after well. With that in mind, thinKitchen.in has listed down everything you need to know to maintain your high-quality cookware, from woks to griddle pans.

Maintaining Stainless Steel Cookware: Stainless steel cookware offers a great deal not only to professional Chefs but also to the “Home Chefs” in that it is extremely versatile and generally, very durable. The easiest material to maintain is stainless steel as it doesn’t generally corrode or scratch. One can use hot water, dish soap, and a scouring pad or sponge to wash their stainless-steel cookware.

In general, try to avoid leaving dirty pots and pans overnight, since food can dry out and adhere to the surface.

Maintaining Woks: Anand Baldawa, CEO, thinKitchen says, “Your instinct might be to scrub them clean, but that’s exactly what you don’t want to do — especially after you’ve worked hard to season them properly. The best way to clean your wok is to hand wash with hot water and mild detergent. If you wish you can skip the soap, and just soak it in hot water for five minutes or so, to loosen anything that’s stuck to the surface. Then, just use a soft sponge and wipe off the surface. Do not use scouring powder, abrasives or metal scorers as they may damage the non-stick coating”.

For carbon steel woks, burn them after each use and put them back on heat one last time to dry up. No soap, no scrubbing.

Maintaining Non-stick Frying & Grill Pans: To maintain the coating of non-stick pans avoid using metal spatulas, tongs, and other utensils on them as you cook, as they could scratch the surface. When it comes to cleaning usually, a quick scrub in hot water with mild dish soap and a soft cloth or sponge is enough to clean non-stick pans. For stubborn residue of food, use a mix of baking soda and water to loosen the residue. Or bring water and vinegar to a simmer, cook for up to 10 minutes, then cool. Wash and dry thoroughly.

After drying, protect the surface with a teaspoon of oil. If stacking non-stick pots and pans, place a paper towel or a dry dish towel between each pan.

Maintaining Dutch Ovens: Dutch ovens require regular maintenance. After each use, you should wipe it down with a dry paper towel. You can also use a moist paper towel to wipe out any sticky residue. But be sure to dry it well.

If you’ve got some stubborn food residue to clean, all you need to do is fill the Dutch Oven with water and bring it to a boil. Then remove from heat and allow the water to loosen the residue. Once the water is cool, scrub the stains with a dish scrubber and dish soap. It is fine to use a dish soap, but you may have to season the Dutch oven by pouring a small amount of cooking oil into the Dutch oven and rub it in using a paper towel after it’s dry.

Baldawa adds, “Cookware can be expensive, so it important to maintain it properly. Whatever your choice of cookware material, we hope these cleaning techniques help you in order to get the most out of your cookware and to make sure it lasts as long as possible.”