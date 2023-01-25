Hulu cuts ties with Justin Roiland after domestic violence charges
Hulu is cutting ties with “Rick and Morty” co-creator and co-star Justin Roiland, the company said in a statement.
Roiland co-created Hulu’s animated series “Solar Opposites” with Mike McMahan and he previously voiced the character Korvo. He was also the executive producer of “Koala Man,” another Hulu production.
Both shows will continue without Roiland’s involvement, the company said.
NBC News previously reported that Roiland was charged with two counts of felony domestic violence in California’s Orange County Superior Court stemming from a January 2020 incident.
Roiland, who pleaded not guilty, was in court for a pre-trial hearing on Jan. 12. In a statement, Roiland’s lawyer wrote that his client is innocent and he expects the case to be dismissed.
“We look forward to clearing Justin’s name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible,” attorney T. Edward Welbourn wrote.
On Tuesday, the cable television channel Adult Swim announced it had cut ties with Roiland.
Squanch Games, the video game studio Roiland co-founded, also announced Tuesday that Roiland had resigned a week prior, days after NBC News’ initial report on his domestic violence case.
