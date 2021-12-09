December 9, 2021

– I want to go home, I want yogurt at the end, the driver stopped the train and ran to the milkman – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin


#Lahore: Amal of the post office. He wants yoghurt. So the driver’s assistant stopped the train in the middle of the train in Pakistan and rushed to buy yoghurt (Pakistan driver stops train to buy dahi). He stopped the train and bought yoghurt and returned. The driver restarted the engine after delivering the yogurt to the assistant. It is as if he is driving his car to the market. The train started its journey from Lahore to Karachi. He stopped the train near Kanha station in the middle of the road. The video shows the train driver’s assistant returning to buy yogurt, boarding the train, and turning on the train engine.

Read more: Four women in the crowd were stripped naked, beaten to death in a viral video

The video has already gone viral on social media. Someone wrote, stopped the train to buy yogurt, then the pilot will jump off the plane to stop sweets? According to Pakistani media sources, Pakistan Railway Minister Azam Khan has directed to take punitive action after the video went viral. He ordered the dismissal of train driver Mohammad Shehzad and his assistant Iftikhar Hussain. “We will not tolerate any such incident. No one can use national property for personal gain,” he said.

Read more: ‘Raw nuts’ on the neck of Bangladesh hero Alam! Murder netizens laugh, video viral …

After that the question arose about the safety situation of the train. Many are saying that if anyone has the courage to stop the train in this way without following the signaling system, then what will happen to the safety of thousands of passengers? However, according to railway sources, such incidents are not new in Pakistan. In this way, various illegal activities have been going on in Pakistan’s railways for a long time.





Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

The first day of the daughter’s job, the father was furious to see the boss’s letter! What was written in it? – News18 Bangla

25 mins ago admin

Teacher unveils clothes one by one on Instagram, students watch, viral Russia video – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Earn 60 lakh rupees by renting your own clothes, bought a dream house, the world is jealous of the young woman’s fate! – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The first day of the daughter’s job, the father was furious to see the boss’s letter! What was written in it? – News18 Bangla

25 mins ago admin

Teacher unveils clothes one by one on Instagram, students watch, viral Russia video – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Earn 60 lakh rupees by renting your own clothes, bought a dream house, the world is jealous of the young woman’s fate! – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

– I want to go home, I want yogurt at the end, the driver stopped the train and ran to the milkman – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

The Commissioner of Railway Safety gave clearance for the construction of the bridge in two days – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin