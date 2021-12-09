– I want to go home, I want yogurt at the end, the driver stopped the train and ran to the milkman – News18 Bangla

#Lahore: Amal of the post office. He wants yoghurt. So the driver’s assistant stopped the train in the middle of the train in Pakistan and rushed to buy yoghurt (Pakistan driver stops train to buy dahi). He stopped the train and bought yoghurt and returned. The driver restarted the engine after delivering the yogurt to the assistant. It is as if he is driving his car to the market. The train started its journey from Lahore to Karachi. He stopped the train near Kanha station in the middle of the road. The video shows the train driver’s assistant returning to buy yogurt, boarding the train, and turning on the train engine.

The video has already gone viral on social media. Someone wrote, stopped the train to buy yogurt, then the pilot will jump off the plane to stop sweets? According to Pakistani media sources, Pakistan Railway Minister Azam Khan has directed to take punitive action after the video went viral. He ordered the dismissal of train driver Mohammad Shehzad and his assistant Iftikhar Hussain. “We will not tolerate any such incident. No one can use national property for personal gain,” he said.

Inter-city train driver in Lahore gets suspended after making unscheduled stop to pick up some yoghurt.#pakistan #Railway #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/n6csvNXksQ – Naila Tanveer🦋 (@nailatanveer) December 8, 2021

After that the question arose about the safety situation of the train. Many are saying that if anyone has the courage to stop the train in this way without following the signaling system, then what will happen to the safety of thousands of passengers? However, according to railway sources, such incidents are not new in Pakistan. In this way, various illegal activities have been going on in Pakistan’s railways for a long time.