IAMAI to Host 2nd Edition of D2C Founders Meet and Launch D2C Awards

TheInternet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) in partnership with Meta will host the second edition of D2C Founders’ Exclusive Residential Meet at Alila Diwa Goa, from November 18 to 20, 2022.

Other partners of the Meet are Bobble AI, Gupshup, GoKwick, Admitad, Ethinos, Exotel, Get Vantage, Liqvd Asia, Profitwheel, ZFW, Crest, Limechat, and SwopStore, and PGA Labs as the knowledge partner.

The D2C Founders Meet, which is an Exclusive invite-only event, is curated by Aman Gupta (boAt) as the Chair and Manish Chowdhury (Wow Skin) as Co-Chair of the IAMAI D2C Committee. The event will have over 20 power-packed sessions , and more than 10 expert talks, which will deliberate about several topics related to the rapidly evolving industry. The event will be addressed by key stakeholders and industry representatives like VCs, Payment partners, marketing solution providers, along with star speakers like Tanmay Bhat, Ranveer Allahbadia, Viraj Sheth and Raj Shamani.

The second edition of the Exclusive Founders’ Meet will also have the first-of-its kind D2C Awards that will recognize the efforts of contributors and achievers from the ecosystem who have been instrumental in disrupting and building the modern D2C landscape in India. Industry stalwarts such as Dinesh Aggarwal, CEO, IndiaMart; Lloyd Mathias, Angel Investor and Business Strategist; Tarana Lalwani, Founding Partner, InnoVen Capital; Manish Vij, Co-founder, Smile Group; Ashish Agrawal, Managing Director, Chrys Capital; Atul Mehta, COO, Shiprocket; Ninad Karpe, Partner 100x VC; Hari Pulipati, Industry Head, Automation & D2C, Meta are the juries for the awards that will recognise the key innovations, strategies and achievements in the D2C sector.

The event will be attended by the 70+ Founders/ Co-Founders from 45+ top Indian D2C brands such as Anveya Living Pvt. Ltd., Bewakoof Brands, Biryani By Kilo, boat, Campus Sutra, Clovia, Coffeeza, Earth Rhythm, Freecultr, Noise, Power Gummies, Rage Coffee, Ras Luxury Oils, Wakefit, WOW Skin Science and Pee Safe, to name a few.