Idaho slaying suspect is no longer in county jail and has been turned over to Pennsylvania State Police, warden says
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the man accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students, was removed from a county jail in Pennsylvania and turned over to state police on Wednesday, officials said.
“He is no longer in the custody of the Monroe County Correctional Facility; he’s in the custody of the Pennsylvania State Police,” warden Garry Haidle told NBC News. “He’s out of my custody.”
It wasn’t immediately clear when Kohberger would be on a plane for Idaho.
Less than 24 hours earlier, the 28-year-old Kohberger waived extradition in a Stroudsburg courtroom, paving the way for his trip to Latah County, Idaho. That’s where Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson said Kohberger will be charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary, accused of breaking into the Moscow, Idaho, home with the intent to commit a felony.
Kohberger was arrested Friday in Albrightsville in northeastern Pennsylvania, about 2,500 miles from Moscow, where the murders took place on Nov. 13.
He’s been charged in the slayings of Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.
The suspect was a doctoral student in the criminal justice and criminology department at Washington State University, 9 miles from Moscow. A spokesperson for the university told NBC News on Tuesday that Kohberger was “no longer enrolled as a student,” without elaborating further.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
David K. Li is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.
Deon J. Hampton is a national reporter for NBC News.
Antonio Planas contributed.
