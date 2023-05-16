IDCA announces EMAMI Group as Patron to IDCA 4th T20 Deaf Indian Premier League 2023

Dedicated to contribute whole-heartedly towards the environment and society integrating all stakeholders Emami Group has joined hands with Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) as Patron to support & motivate talent among specially-abled youths in the country. Teams from 8 states will compete with each other in this power-packed IDCA 4th T 20 Deaf IPL, 2023.

In this role, the Emami Group will extend support to the IDCA teams as they participate in the 4th edition of the T20 National Deaf Premier league 2023 will be held between Monday, 24th April to 27th April 2023 inaugurated today at the Merlin Club Pavilion Cricket Grounds, Merlin Rise- The Sports City , Rajarhat.

Present on the inauguration were our Guests of honour , Arun Lal , a well-known former Indian cricketer, Amit Sengupta, Head Media & Communications-East & North East India, British High Commission of India, Prof. Mahul Brahma, Former Dean & Director, Adamas University.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumit Jain, President Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) said, “We are elated and thankful to Emami Group for extending their support & thank Merlin Group for giving the opportunity to our players to play in a world class facility. It will help to motivate the specially-abled youths of the country to dream big and strive hard to achieve their dreams as nothing is impossible. “

Mr. R S Goenka, Co- Founder and Joint Chairman, Emami Group commented, “We are happy to be associated as the Patron Sponsor to IDCA 4th T20 Deaf Indian Premier League and promote the spirit of sport in the differently-abled players. Emami, as a business group believes in a society which is inclusive in nature and partnering with IDCA is a conscious step towards that direction. India has seen differently abled sportspersons even bringing great glory to the country at the highest level of international sports platforms and therefore, we feel, as a responsible corporate citizen, it is one of our duties to support differently-abled community and encourage them to come to the forefront, participate in various sporting activities and make us proud as a society that celebrates humanity.”

Mr. Saket Mohta, Managing Director, Merlin Group said, “We at Merlin always support the cause for promotion of sports among the people. We wish the state of the cricket ground of Club Pavilion at our Merlin Rise would enable the cricketers to showcase their sterling performance. We hope the deaf IPL tournament and the ensuring Tri nation Series would be a grand success. We support the cause of the Tournament and wish them all the best for the tournament”, said Saket Mohta, Managing Director , Merlin Group.

Added, Ms. Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA, “We are grateful to the support extended by Emami Group as Patron to IDCA 4th T 20 Deaf IPL, 2023, and are looking forward to a long partnership with this brand. We are also delighted to welcome Merlin Group as our Venue Partner, in support of the cause for cricket at their world-class cricket pavilion.

The event is being sponsored & supported by its corporate partners KFC India, Hero MotoCorp, Emami Group, Merlin Group, Impact Research and Measurement, Kaizzen, Nykaa, Cognito, Trisys and local partners, Silver Arts, Jagdamba Jewellers, Ganeshji Maharaj Jewellery, Banka Jewels, SK House of Jewellery, Kyra Jewelz & Zenab Zarif

The list of the scheduled matches can be found at IDCA’s Twitter handle: INDIAN DEAF CRICKET ASSOCIATION (IDCA)🇳 (@indian_deaf) / Twitter