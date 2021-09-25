IFS officer Sneha Dubey unveils Pakistan’s mask at UN – News18 Bangla

#Delhi: India has given a strong response to Pakistan in the UN Just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the General Assembly of the United Nations (UNGA), the person who did this was Sneha Dubey.

The young IFS officer Sneha Dubey has lashed out at Pakistan as a supporter of terrorism, strongly refuting the allegations made against him by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. After speaking at the UN meeting, Sneha started practicing on social media.

Sneha has been appointed as India’s First Secretary in the United Nations Replying to Pakistan, he said, “Pakistan supports terrorists thinking that they will only harm their neighbors.” For their policy, our region, the whole world has to pay the price On the other hand, they want to use the incident of communal violence in their own country as a terrorist activity.

Sneha, a 2012 batch IFS officer, studied at Goa School After that he was admitted to Ferguson College, Pune for higher studies Sneha then completed her MPhil from the International School of Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.

Sneha’s goal was to join the Indian Foreign Service from school life He passed the civil service examination in 2011 on his first attempt Sneha said there were several reasons behind her desire to join IFS Gaining knowledge of international affairs, getting acquainted with new cultures, having the opportunity to represent one’s own country, being part of important policy-making and being able to help people were the main reasons for choosing Sneha’s profession.

In the family, Snehai joined the government service for the first time His father worked for a multinational company Mother is a school teacher by profession After joining the Indian Foreign Service, Sneha was first appointed Minister of Foreign Relations In 2014, he was sent to the Indian Embassy in Madrid