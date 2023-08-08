India-Bangladesh Increased Cooperation Across Power & Energy Highlighted at BIMSTEC Conclave | West Bengal

The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) organised the BIMSTEC Energy Conclave in Dhaka. High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma was present as the Chief Guest on the occasion. HC Pranay Verma has said that an important area of cooperation among BIMSTEC countries is to enhance energy cooperation and electricity trade and the signing of MoU on Establishment of BIMSTEC Grid Interconnection is a step in that direction.

He said that one of the hallmarks of the ever-deepening India-Bangladesh relationship is the growing cooperation in the field of power and energy. A striking example of this is the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline inaugurated by the Prime Ministers of India and Bangladesh in March this year, which has the capacity to transport one million metric tonnes of high-speed diesel per year to Bangladesh in a sustainable and reliable manner.

The High Commissioner highlighted the importance of regional cooperation under BIMSTEC in the context of current global uncertainties. He emphasized that India-Bangladesh relations are an important pillar of BIMSTEC’s cooperative architecture. HC Verma also highlighted the importance of the proposed 765 kV cross-border power interconnection between Katihar-Parbatipur-Boranagar and its potential to revolutionize inter-regional power trade. He emphasised that this project can be an important starting point for developing a synchronous and robust grid interconnection in the sub-region that can facilitate seamless exchange of power between energy surplus and deficit regions. Is.

He further added that such interconnection would also help in increasing investment in renewable energy sector, promoting generation and transmission of clean energy in the region. In the area of digital connectivity, the High Commissioner said that the two countries are working on a program of exchange of 50 start-ups from both sides with the aim of promoting cooperation in digitization, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Cornerstones of Indian foreign policy –– the Neighbourhood First Policy and Act East Policy –– were also highlighted by HC Verma. His address showcases that India remains firmly committed to accelerate the pace towards regional cooperation under the BIMSTEC Framework.

