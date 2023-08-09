India Gate Basmati Rice and Eat Right India Collaborate to Kick off Public Interest Awareness and Education Initiative ‘Basmati Rice No Compromise’

KRBL Limiteds India Gate Basmati Rice, the Worlds No.1 Basmati Rice brand together with the Eat Right India initiative under the aegis of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) flagged off the nationwide‘Basmati Rice No Compromise‘ public interest education and awareness initiative in the national capital today. Even as the regulations came into effect on 1st of August 2023, India Gate Basmati Rice has taken the lead through this initiative in promoting healthier eating habits, encouraging balanced nutrition, and enhance food safety awareness among consumers across India whilst raising widespread awareness of the recently released FSSAI regulations on identity standards for Basmati Rice.

Eminent industry experts discussed new regulations of the FSSAI on Basmati at the inaugural ‘Basmati Rice No Compromise Conclave in New Delhi

“The “Basmati Rice No Compromise” public interest initiative under the aegis of India Gate Basmati Rice and Eat Right India, lays emphasis on recently launched FSSAI regulations of identity standards for Basmati Rice, iterates need for establishing fair practices in the trade of Basmati rice and protect consumer interest,” Mr. Anil Kr. Mittal, Chairman and Managing Director, KRBL Limited and a Basmati Rice industry doyen said at the inaugural Conclave.

An initiative in public interest by KRBL, the ‘Basmati Rice No Compromise’ Conclave kicked off in New Delhi in the presence of Dr. Harinder Singh Oberoi, Advisor, Standards, FSSAI. The Conclave will now travel across the country including Chandigarh, Kolkata, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bhopal and Jaipur before concluding in Mumbai.

Lauding the initiative, Dr. Harinder Singh Oberoi, Advisor, Standards, FSSAI said, “FSSAI has always made efforts to protect the consumer’s interest by not only formulating the standards and enforcing compliance; by guiding the industry in improving standard as the Eat Right campaign continues to educate the consumers at large. The basic principle that FSSAI works on are quality, authenticity, and safety. I am grateful, to the FSSAI, to give me this opportunity to share my views and support the campaign. This multi city awareness campaign in collaboration with KRBL will help educate not only consumers and institutional buyers like Restaurants, Hotels etc,“

Shri Kamala Vardhana Rao, CEO FSSAI, truly appreciated the efforts made by KRBL to educate customers on the latest regulations passed by the FSSAI and on this major initiative. He shared his views, stating that there should be more events like this to create consumer awareness and protect the nation’s health and help them choose the right products.

Mr. Mittal added, “We have been at the forefront to ensure quality standards are followed. Crores of Indians and global rice connoisseurs have trusted us for close to three decades. It is hence our responsibility to ensure they understand and realize the importance of purity, quality standards and are able to differentiate Basmati rice from other non-Basmati and adulterated products. We are hopeful these discussions across the country will be a starting point for consumers and trade alike to start making informed decisions that ultimately are the cornerstones of ensuring a safe and healthy life.“

The Conclave also brought together eminent experts along with industry stakeholders, retailers and consumers to deliberate on preserving the authenticity, quality, and sustainability of Basmati rice, a cherished symbol of Indian culinary heritage. Panelists at the Delhi Conclave included Dr. Harinder Singh Oberoi, Advisor, Standards, FSSAI; Mr. Anil Kumar Mittal – Chairman and Managing Director, KRBL Limited; Dr Komal Chauhan – Head of Department, NIFTEM; Sh. Vinod Kaul – Executive Director, All India Rice Association of India; Dr Gopala Krishnan S, Principal Scientist ICAR-IARI.

By bringing together diverse perspectives, this conclave aims to create a unified vision for a thriving and responsible Basmati rice industry. The Conclave also saw an experiential session conducted by Chef Dr. Manjit Gil, President of Indian Federation of Culinary Associations and Managing Director of Eco green Hospitality. Chef Gill is also the Former Corporate Chef, at ITC Hotels and recipient of Ministry of Tourism, Government of India’s highest honour in the hospitality profession – The Lifetime Achievement Award. Chef Gill has the distinguished privilege of has had the privilege of serving former American Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George Bush, and the French, Canadian, British and German premiers among many.

The “Eat Right” initiative, launched by FSSAI, is a nationwide campaign that encourages individuals to make informed food choices and adopt healthier lifestyles. Through this collaboration, India Gate Basmati Rice is taking an active role in supporting this crucial initiative and furthering FSSAIs mission of ensuring food safety and promoting healthy diets.

With a shared vision of helping consumers make informed food choices, India Gate Basmati Rice will work together with FSSAI to educate consumers about these new basmati standards so that they can choose the right basmati thereby protecting the interests of the consumers in getting what they pay for. Basmati rice is known for its distinct aroma, flavor, and long grains, making it a preferred choice for consumers who seek wholesome and delicious meal options.

The collaboration will encompass various awareness campaigns, digital outreach programs, and educational initiatives to empower consumers with the knowledge that will help them make informed choices about their diet. Additionally, both India Gate Basmati Rice and FSSAI will actively engage with key stakeholders, including nutritionists, dieticians, and health experts, to disseminate credible information about healthy eating practices.

