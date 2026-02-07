The United States and India announced a framework for an interim trade deal that is reciprocal and mutually beneficial, showing fresh progress toward a wider bilateral trade agreement following months of crucial talks and recent tariff tensions. The Trump administration has silently garnered attention for its intent after it shared a map of India. While releasing the landmark trade deal details, US trade representatives also shared a map of India showing features of the entire Jammu and Kashmir, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK), as part of the country. Not only that the map also included Aksai Chin, which China claims to be part of its territory.