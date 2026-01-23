Home

India on Trumps Target? Why Indian presence missing at Board of Peace meet, what challenges will India face now?

US President Donald Trump has convinced 11 countries to join his ‘Board of Peace’. India and no other permanent member of the UN Security Council have joined the board yet. The ‘Board of Peace’ is designed by Trump to oversee the ceasefire and work for peace in war-torn Gaza.

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday introduced his Board of Peace, a body that was created for working for peace in war-torn Gaza. He invited several countries to join the board. President Trump oversaw the Board of Peace’s signing ceremony at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. However, no Indian presence was witnessed at the event. The board, created to work for peace in Gaza, has raised concerns about potentially undermining United Nations. So far, no UNSC permanent member, except US, has joined.