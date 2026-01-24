Home

Indian national, 3 relatives shot dead by husband during argument in US; children hid in closet

The Indian Consulate in Atlanta stated it was deeply saddened by the incident and confirmed that the suspect involved in the shooting has been taken into custody.

What happened?

We are deeply grieved by a tragic shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute, in which an Indian national was among the victims. The alleged shooter has been arrested, and all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family.@MEAIndia @IndianEmbassyUS — India in Atlanta (@CGI_Atlanta) January 23, 2026

In a shocking turn of events, an Indian national was among the victims of a shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute in the US state of Georgia, as per the Indian mission in Atlanta. The incident occurred early Friday in Lawrenceville city, where gunfire claimed the lives of four people. At the time of the shooting, three children were reportedly present inside the house, according to local media reports.Sharing a post on X, previously Twitter, the Consulate General of India in Atlanta wrote, “We are deeply grieved by a tragic shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute, in which an Indian national was among the victims. The alleged shooter has been arrested, and all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family.” The Indian Consulate in Atlanta stated it was deeply saddened by the incident and confirmed that the suspect involved in the shooting has been taken into custody. It added that it is in touch with local authorities and is providing every possible support to the bereaved family.According to Fox5 Atlanta’s report, the suspect was identified as 51-year-old Vijay Kumar, a resident of Atlanta. Gwinnett County police have named the victims as Kumar’s wife, Meemu Dogra (43), along with Gourav Kumar (33), Nidhi Chander (37), and Harish Chander (38). According to the media report, the accused has been booked on multiple charges, including four counts each of aggravated assault, four counts of felony murder, and four counts of malice murder. He also faces one charge of first-degree cruelty to children and two charges of third-degree cruelty to children. Around 2:30 a.m. (local time) on Friday, the police were called to the 1000 block of Brook Ivy Court. According to the report, when police arrived, officers discovered the bodies of four adults inside the residence, all of whom had sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Police officials said that three children were present when the shooting began. To protect themselves, the children hid in a closet. One of the children managed to call 911, providing critical information that allowed officers to reach the scene within minutes, investigators said. The children were unharmed and have since been picked up by a family member, PTI reported.