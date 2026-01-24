The Indian Consulate in Atlanta stated it was deeply saddened by the incident and confirmed that the suspect involved in the shooting has been taken into custody.In a shocking turn of events, an Indian national was among the victims of a shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute in the US state of Georgia, as per the Indian mission in Atlanta. The incident occurred early Friday in Lawrenceville city, where gunfire claimed the lives of four people. At the time of the shooting, three children were reportedly present inside the house, according to local media reports.
What happened?Sharing a post on X, previously Twitter, the Consulate General of India in Atlanta wrote, “We are deeply grieved by a tragic shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute, in which an Indian national was among the victims. The alleged shooter has been arrested, and all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family.” The Indian Consulate in Atlanta stated it was deeply saddened by the incident and confirmed that the suspect involved in the shooting has been taken into custody. It added that it is in touch with local authorities and is providing every possible support to the bereaved family.
We are deeply grieved by a tragic shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute, in which an Indian national was among the victims. The alleged shooter has been arrested, and all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family.@MEAIndia @IndianEmbassyUS— India in Atlanta (@CGI_Atlanta) January 23, 2026
