A 28-year-old Indian-origin man was brutally killed in Burnaby on Thursday. Police suspect that the killing is linked to the ongoing BC gang conflict. The shooting took place at around 5:30 pm (local time) near the 3700 block of Canada Way. Frontline officers rushed to the scene after getting a distress call about the gunfire and found the victim suffering from a severe bullet injury. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries.