Indian Plastics Federation Presents India’s leading & Eastern India’s largest International Plastics Exhibition “INDPLAS’22”

By Rahul Kuila

To support the growth opportunities in plastic industry in Eastern India, Indian Plastics Federation (1PF) is organising it’s triennial exhibition “indplas’22” in Kolkata from 25 November – 28 ‘ November 2022.

The Exhibition will be held at the new built Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan which is situated in the heart of the city adjacent to ITC Royal Bengal Hotel with world class facilities with a covered area of 2.00 lac sq. feet a host of other business facilities including ample power, multistoried car parking, food courts, conference halls and a well-equipped business centre. The ground will be a paradise for both visitors and exhibitors.

This was announced at a Press Conference in the gracious presence of Janab Firhad Hakim, Mayor & Urban Development Minister along with Mr. Sisir Jalan, President, Indplas’22; Mr. Pradip Nayyar, Chairman, Indplas’22 and Mr.Ramesh Rateria, National Advisory Chairman, Ind plas’22 today.Indian Plastics Federation (1PF), is one of the oldest plastics industry body in India, today.Indplas’22 – the largest sector-specific business-to-business (B2B) international exhibition in the eastern region.

INDPLAS’22 will present an opportunity to interact with current and potential entrepreneurs who wish to enter the plastic industry; It also offers one the chance to understand the policies and focus area of the local Environment. It provides an ideal platform to plan their marketing strategy for this region. Industry 4.0 standards, new polymer manufacturing technologies, polymer recycling and the upcoming government initiatives will be the focus area that one would witness at INDPLAS’22”, added Mr. Ramesh Rateria, National Advisory Chairman, Indplas’22.