Home

News

Indias 114-Rafale mega-deal sparks alarm in Pakistan; Army chief Asim Munir joins hands with China to take this action

Pakistan has the intention to develop a fleet of 40 J-35 stealth fighter jets.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Topics

As regional tensions escalate, all countries are increasing their production and strengthening their military capability by improving their national defence capabilities and preparing them for future conflict. Countries are investing heavily in building and modernising their military ambitions through advanced fighter aircraft, long-range missile systems, and advanced weapons platforms that protect against air and ground attacks. Recently, India’s commitment to procure 114 Rafale fighters from France is seen as part of this broader effort to increase airpower and keep a technological advantage over its adversaries. India has taken the next step to reportedly acquire 114 Rafale jets from France. The Indian Defence Procurement Board has given the green light to purchase 114 Rafale jets from Dassault Aviation (France). India’s move has created a stir in Pakistan by pursuing the acquisition of Rafale aircraft. Pakistan had previously obtained Chinese J-10CE fighters in response to India’s Rafale acquisition. The Chief of Pakistan’s Defence Forces (CDF), General Asim Munir, is currently working to strengthen and enhance the Pakistan Air Force’s fleet of Chinese-made J-10CE fighters through acquisition from Chinese manufacturers. Experts report that the PAF is reportedly planning to order between 60 and 70 multirole fighter jets from China, while also looking to introduce an additional 40 J-35 stealth fighters. The combination of both types of fighter jets will be viewed as a key part of Pakistan’s strategy against the increasing number of Rafale jets operated by India.According to sources in the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), as a result of India’s intention to integrate 114 Rafale Fighter Jets into its air force, Pakistan will need to increase the number of its high-performance fighter aircraft to maintain air superiority, as reported by NavBharat Times. To this end, sources indicate that the PAF has ordered an additional 60 – 70 J-10CE fighters. Additionally, Pakistan has the intention to develop a fleet of 40 J-35 stealth fighter jets. This will provide fifth-generation capabilities for the air force and will also allow Pakistan to be prepared for the Indian AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft) program as it develops. With the induction of the J-35, this fighter aircraft will be the most advanced available in the PAF. At present, Pakistan uses its F-16s as the primary aircraft to carry out air operations. The induction of a combination of J-10CE and J-35 aircraft into the Pakistan Air Force is being pursued with a long-term vision. It is envisaged that the PAF will be strengthened for the next 20 years through this programme. The PAF is also making substantial investments in Project Azm. This will be the development of an “advanced” version of the JF-17 fighter based on enhancements made in the areas of stealth, avionics, and propulsion systems.