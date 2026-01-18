Pakistan has the intention to develop a fleet of 40 J-35 stealth fighter jets.As regional tensions escalate, all countries are increasing their production and strengthening their military capability by improving their national defence capabilities and preparing them for future conflict. Countries are investing heavily in building and modernising their military ambitions through advanced fighter aircraft, long-range missile systems, and advanced weapons platforms that protect against air and ground attacks. Recently, India’s commitment to procure 114 Rafale fighters from France is seen as part of this broader effort to increase airpower and keep a technological advantage over its adversaries. India has taken the next step to reportedly acquire 114 Rafale jets from France. The Indian Defence Procurement Board has given the green light to purchase 114 Rafale jets from Dassault Aviation (France). India’s move has created a stir in Pakistan by pursuing the acquisition of Rafale aircraft. Pakistan had previously obtained Chinese J-10CE fighters in response to India’s Rafale acquisition. The Chief of Pakistan’s Defence Forces (CDF), General Asim Munir, is currently working to strengthen and enhance the Pakistan Air Force’s fleet of Chinese-made J-10CE fighters through acquisition from Chinese manufacturers. Experts report that the PAF is reportedly planning to order between 60 and 70 multirole fighter jets from China, while also looking to introduce an additional 40 J-35 stealth fighters. The combination of both types of fighter jets will be viewed as a key part of Pakistan’s strategy against the increasing number of Rafale jets operated by India.
