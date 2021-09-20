India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), India’s most comprehensive ICT solutions provider today announced that its Data Center at Vashi, the first commercial Data Center in India, completed 21 years of uninterrupted operations.

Sify Technologies expanded into the Data Center business in the year 2000. Sify has built and today operates 10 carrier-neutral Data Centers, currently offering more than 70 MW IT Power. Following the facility at Vashi, Sify followed up with larger capacities in Bangalore, Chennai, Airoli, Noida, Rabale, Hyderabad and Kolkata and aims to add 200 MW in the next 4 years. Through CloudCover, Sify also services a network of 49 Data Centers across India.

Delighted at this milestone achievement, Mr. Raju Vegesna, Chairman, Sify Technologies, said “Sify has pioneered and set high standards in the Data Centre space in India ever since the launch of country’s first concurrently-maintainable data centre at the Infotech Park in Vashi, Mumbai in September 2000. Sify was the first to foresee the scope for Data Center as a business vertical in India and hence aggressively invested in the key markets. Today, the combined strength of our Data Centers and Network connectivity puts us in an unbeatable position to drive digital transformation across the nation.”

Mr. Kamal Nath, CEO, Sify Technologies, said “This 21st anniversary of our Vashi Data Center is testimony to Sify’s legacy in the Data Center business in India.Our data center footprint across the country powers our [email protected] philosophy and drives the Integrated Data Center solutions that we offer to our clients to help them meet their digital transformation goals.”