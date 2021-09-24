Indo-US friendship to be strengthened, Modi-Biden message at White House meeting – News18 Bangla

#Washington: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with US President Joe Biden has come to an end. After the meeting, both Modi and Biden conveyed a message to further strengthen India-US relations (Narendra Modi meets Joe Biden at the White House). This is the first face-to-face meeting between the two since Biden took over as US president

During her three-day visit to the United States, the Prime Minister of India called on the President at the White House “Today’s meeting is very important,” Modi told Biden at the White House. We are meeting at the beginning of the third decade of this century Your leadership will play an important role in determining the direction this decade will take The seeds of a stronger friendship have been sown between India and the United States. At the same time, Modi said he was pleased with the way Indians were playing a significant role in America’s progress.

In response, Narendra Modi said, “I had the opportunity to talk to you in 2014 and 2016 You stated your plan for India-US relations As President of the United States (Joe Biden), you are pursuing that idea. ” Narendra Modi claimed that trade between the two countries would also play a major role in improving bilateral relations between India and the United States.

In his inaugural address to the meeting with Narendra Modi, Joe Biden also said that a new chapter was about to begin in the two countries. “I have known you for a long time,” he said I am very happy that you are back in the White House You are aware of the history of our two countries Our relationship has always been very good.

Biden added: “Relations between India and the United States need to be strengthened We need to work together to control extremes, climate change and make India and the Pacific safer. “

After meeting the US President, Narendra Modi will also attend a quad summit with the Prime Ministers of India, US, Japan and Australia initiated by Joe Biden. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugao will also attend. The main purpose of the summit is to increase mutual cooperation between India and the Pacific region and push for Chinese domination.