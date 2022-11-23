Initiative to help youngsters in learning

Genius Foundation, an initiative of Genius Consultant Limited, one of the largest Manpower Outsourcing Company in India, funded a noble initiative to improve livelihood for the youths belonging to the weaker section of the society, by skilling them in the Home Appliances and Other Home Appliances Repair sector. The training programme was executed by Electronic Sector Skill Councils of India (ESSCI) in association with Ascensive Educare Limited.

Total 60 candidates were successfully trained during the programme. Among these aspiring youths, several youths have already started working in prestigious organisations like Lloyd, Hitachi, Godrej, Havels, etc. Interestingly, few of them have started working as village level entrepreneurs and providing repair services of home appliances in their locality. Also ESSCI and Ascensive Educare Limited have been providing handholding support to the youths to become a successful entrepreneur.

During the event at Press Club of Calcutta, course completion certificates are distributed to the youths. Also basic Tool Kits are given to the youths, so that they can start work on their own without worrying about investing money for purchasing tool kits.

The Certificate Distribution Ceremony was attended by Mr. Y. P. Yadav, Chief Managing Director of Genius Consultants Limited, Mrs. Sayani Chatterjee, Managing Director of Ascensive Educare Limited, Mr. Tanmaya Das, Director and Chief Operating Officer of Ascensive Educare Limited and other eminent personalities.