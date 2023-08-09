Innovate, Elevate, Accelerate: ET Soonicorns Summit 2023 Ushers in Startup Transformation

In a bid to shape India’s technological landscape, the Economic Times is all set to host the second edition of the ET Soonicorns Summit 2023 in hybrid mode in Bengaluru (August 26) and Delhi-NCR (November 25). This unique startup-tech initiative, which celebrates Indias future unicorns, seeks to chart new frontiers of growth, empower entrepreneurs, and catalyze the rise of a more resilient startup-tech innovation economy.

ET Soonicorns Summit 2023 Ushers in Startup Transformation

Themed “Resilience. Reset. Results,” the summit serves as an illuminating platform that unites pivotal stakeholders and decision-makers of the Indian tech-startup realm. The events aim is to foster conversations, ignite connections, and facilitate collaborations, with a special focus on those from Bharat, that will empower entrepreneurs to adeptly navigate the ever-fluctuating market conditions and foster sustainable, scalable businesses poised for the future. Esteemed thought leaders, pioneers, and luminaries within the startup-tech domain will grace this event, sharing their visionary insights that have the potential to reshape industries.

“The ET Soonicorns Summit 2023 is a testament to our commitment to Indias innovation-driven journey. It serves as a nexus where innovation converges with resilience to propel the nation toward its Techade vision,” said a spokesperson from ET.

The first edition of the two-day-long ET Soonicorns Summit 2022 featured over 50+ speakers, including policy makers, top entrepreneurs, investors and other stakeholders across 25+ sessions and over six sector-focused tracks: healthtech, Web3, Software as a Service (SaaS), gametech, fintech, and agritech.

