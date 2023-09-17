Inspiration for Festive Feels in the Kitchen

As the vibrant festive season approaches, there’s a certain magic that descends upon our homes, filling the air with warmth and joy. And what better place to immerse ourselves in this enchanting atmosphere than the heart of our homes – the kitchen? The clinking of utensils, the aromatic symphony of spices, and the laughter of loved ones all converge in this culinary haven to create an ambience that awakens our senses and stirs our spirits.

Srishti, a home chef and food blogger from Bangalore says, “The festive season fills our hearts with immense joy and I heartily celebrate every festival eagerly with my family. With unwavering dedication, we clean our homes before beginning any celebration, we don new attire, prepare cherished family recipes that have been handed down through generations, and relish delectable and vibrant sweets that everyone looks forward to. Our kitchen transforms into a hub of creativity and affection, where we stir, sauté, and season a multitude of dishes that serve as the glue binding our family together. Once the celebrations have concluded, washing all the utensils may seem like a herculean task. However, to make sure that my utensils are cleaned effortlessly, I use ITC Nimeasy dishwash liquid gel, with enzyme technology that helps eliminate germs while removing stains and oil. It not only saves time but also prevents stubborn stains from setting in.”

Here are some areas to clean in your kitchen before a festival:

Countertops and Surfaces: Thoroughly clean and sanitize all countertops, cutting boards, and other food preparation surfaces. Remove any clutter and wipe down these surfaces with a disinfectant to ensure a clean and safe cooking environment.

Appliances: Clean the exterior of all kitchen appliances, including the oven, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Also, make sure to clean the inside of the appliances, especially the microwave and refrigerator, to eliminate any lingering odours or spills.

Cabinets and Pantry: Declutter your cabinets and pantry by organizing and checking for expired or unused items. Wipe down the shelves and cabinet doors, and neatly arrange everything to make it easier to find ingredients during cooking.

Sink and Drain: Scrub the sink thoroughly to remove any food residue or stains. Pour a mixture of hot water and baking soda down the drain to prevent any unpleasant odours. Also, check for any clogs or slow drainage and address them if necessary.

Floor and Trash Bins: Sweep and mop the kitchen floor, paying special attention to corners and under appliances. Empty and clean the trash bins and replace the liners. A clean floor and odour-free trash bins contribute to a fresh and welcoming kitchen atmosphere.

Remember that a clean kitchen not only ensures a hygienic cooking environment but also sets the stage for a pleasant and stress-free festive cooking experience.

Like this: Like Loading...