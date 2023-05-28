Introducing pTron Zenbuds Pro 1 Max: The Game-Changing Earbuds with Hybrid ANC, Quad Mic, and 80 Hours of Uninterrupted Playtime

pTron, a leading player in the Indian consumer electronics market that has established its leadership position in the TWS category, is proud to announce pTron Zenbuds Pro 1 Max in its latest line of audio products. Engineered with cutting-edge QuietSmart Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) TruTalkTM technologies, pTron Zenbuds Pro 1 Max offers an exceptional audio experience that transcends all boundaries.

pTron Zenbuds Pro 1 Max has been meticulously designed to meet the evolving needs of modern consumers, delivering an immersive and uninterrupted audio experience like never before. Whether you are on a crowded city street, working in a noisy office, or traveling on a bustling airplane, pTron Zenbuds Pro 1 Max is the perfect companion to immerse yourself in your favorite music or focus on important calls.

Powered with QuietSmart Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), the earbuds ensure up to 30dB noise reduction, eliminate external noise, and provide a serene audio environment wherein one can really enjoy music or conversations without distractions from the outside world. Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) TruTalkTM technology intelligently filters and reduces background noise during calls, ensuring crystal-clear voice quality for both the speaker and the listener.

Announcing the launch, Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron said, “Our aim is to enhance the way people experience audio, and the introduction of QuietSmart ANC and ENC TruTalk features in our Zenbuds Pro 1 Max represents a significant step forward towards premiumization. We understand the importance of seamless communication and immersive audio and we believe Zenbuds Pro 1 Max will set a new standard for wireless earbuds.”

Zenbuds come with the most advanced 13mm driver bass boosted drivers to deliver superior sound quality. As one of the industry’s first, the pTron Zenbuds boast an astounding 80 hours of uninterrupted playtime, ensuring you never run out of battery while enjoying music or seamless conversations.

The earbuds also feature the best-in-class 45ms Low latency for audio and video sync and support voice assistant integration, allowing users to easily access their favorite virtual assistants like Siri and Google Assistant. Additionally, these earbuds come with IPX5 water-resistant technology, making them perfect for outdoor activities or workouts. The portable and compact charging case that is equipped with Type C Fast charging allows interrupted access to music & calls.

pTron Zenbuds Pro 1 Max Technical Specifications: Bluetooth Version BT v5.3 with 10m range, 1-step pairing & auto-reconnect Driver size 13mm Dynamic Bass Boost drivers TruTalkTM Audio Technology Quietsmart ANC (Active Noise Cancellation Technology) +ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation Technology) Playtime Up to 80 Hours with charging case Charging Case 600mAh Type-C Charging Case Product Weight 33g Charging case, 4.5g each earbud Other Features Touch Controls with Voice Assistant + IPX5 Water resistantLow Latency Audio & Video Sync with Stereo & Mono Bud Capability

Product Link: