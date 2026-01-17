Home

Following intense protests in Iran and warnings from the USA, live gunfire exercises are underway along the Persian Gulf coast and in areas bordering Iraq and Azerbaijan. According to defense experts, these military exercises are using anti-aircraft guns designed to shoot down enemy aircraft. Last week, Iran’s aviation authority issued at least 20 Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), warning pilots to avoid designated danger zones in southern and northwestern Iran.According to an NDTV report, Iran has effectively erected a virtual wall of fire along its southern coast facing Bahrain and Qatar, where major US military bases are located. Several of these danger zones are near Qom, which is 150 kilometers from Tehran. Qom also has oil and gas fields, airports, and ports. These exercises will continue into next week. Some of these drills are already underway.The US is also withdrawing troops from its major military bases in the Middle East in view of the increasing threat from Iran and regional tensions. A statement regarding this was issued on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. According to an HT report, a US official told the Associated Press that several personnel at a key military base in Qatar were advised to leave by Wednesday evening, January 14, 2026. This incident comes after Iran said on Wednesday, in response to US threats, that it had warned neighbouring countries hosting American troops that it would attack US bases if Washington launched an attack.It is worth noting that US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened Iran with severe military action if the authorities kill protesters. Human rights groups outside of Iran claim that more than 2,000 people were killed in Iran between December 28, 2025, and January 12, 2026. Videos circulating on social media show piles of bodies in morgues and hospitals, although verifying these claims is difficult due to a nationwide internet blackout in Iran.