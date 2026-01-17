What does the Israeli PM’s plane taking off indicate?

Al Udeid Air Base is considered largest US military base in Middle East

US might hit these Iranian targets

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s special aircraft, ‘Wing of Zion’, has suddenly taken flight. This event is often observed just before the start of an attack on Iran. On the other hand, the US has ordered the withdrawal of personnel from its largest military base in Qatar. Meanwhile, Iran has warned that it would target US bases in the event of an attack.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official aircraft has taken off. According to strategic experts, this aircraft is only in the air during special moments. During previous attacks, this plane also flew a few hours before the operation. This directly means that a major military operation against Iran is very close. The Israeli President and Prime Minister make important strategic decisions from this aircraft.Some US personnel have been asked to leave the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. This is considered the largest US military base in the Middle East. Approximately 10,000 US troops are normally stationed here. Evacuating this base could be part of preparations for a major war. Iran had already warned Gulf countries that it would target US bases. Iran launched a missile attack on this same base last year after the US attack on its nuclear facilities. The US embassy is not currently making any official comment on this evacuation. Experts believe this is not part of a drill or exercise. A similar peaceful evacuation was observed before the attack on Iran in June 2025.According to a Daily Mail report, a US think tank (UANI) has provided President Trump with a confidential list of 50 targets. This “hit list” includes the most important headquarters of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC). Tehran’s “Tharallah Headquarters” is reportedly at the top of this list. The list also includes the “Quds Sub-Headquarters” for North and Northwest Tehran, the “Fatah Sub-Headquarters” in Southwest Tehran, the “Nasr” and “Ghadir” headquarters for the Northeast and Southeast, respectively.