The Israeli Navy operates Sa’ar 6 corvettes, according to the reports.

Sa’ar 6 corvettes are equipped with advanced C-Dome and Barak 8 systems to defend against missile attacks.

These air defence systems are quite capable of neutralising enemy attacks

US Navy warships and aircraft carriers use a multi-ship Aegis defence system, while Israel has also developed a similar defence system for its own use.

USS Abraham Lincoln is a floating airbase at sea.

It carries out its missions under the protection of three destroyers.

The Israeli Navy mainly relies on smaller, high-tech naval ships.

The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier is accompanied by a fleet of cruisers and destroyers equipped with the Aegis Combat System.

These ships create a defensive shield with a range of hundreds of kilometres, intercepting and destroying threats long before they can reach the aircraft carrier.

How powerful is Israel’s Sa’ar 6 warship

In a significant development, the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has moved close to Iran as both countries are standing on the brink of war. The US Navy has reportedly reviewed its military preparedness in the Middle East. It is important to note that if the United States launches an attack on Iran, Israel is also likely to be involved. In such a scenario, Iran could retaliate by targeting Israel. Experts are of the opinion that Iran’s first targets could be Israeli warships. This raises the question of whether Israeli warships can protect themselves from an Iranian attack in the same way as the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.The Israeli Navy primarily depends on the Sa’ar 6 warship, which has a displacement of around 1,900 tonnes. The US aircraft carrier, on the other hand, weighs about 100,000 tonnes. Despite its smaller size, Israel’s Sa’ar 6 warships are equipped with advanced German sensors and weapons. They have been specially designed to protect Israel’s critical offshore gas rigs from attacks by Hezbollah and Iran.