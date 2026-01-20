Home

Allahs Army: Is Hafiz-e-Quran Asim Munir transforming Pakistani Army into Islamist force? What does it mean for India?

For decades, senior officers of the Pakistani army were identified as Sandhurst-trained, Western music lovers, and whiskey drinkers.

Pakistani army transforming into religious force

Munir taking forward Zia-ul-Haq’s legacy

Munir highly inclined towards Islamic teachings

Pakistan’s Army Chief, Asim Munir, while speaking at an event in Lahore on Monday, January 19, stated that Pakistan was created in the name of Islam and is now moving towards its true purpose. Munir has made several such statements since last year. The impact of Munir’s ideology is also visible in the Pakistani Army.Under Munir’s leadership, the Pakistani army is transforming into a religious force. The dream of Islamizing the Pakistani army was envisioned by former military dictator Zia-ul-Haq in the 1980s. Munir now appears to be fulfilling that dream. One significant impact of Asim Munir on the Pakistani army is that the military spokesperson is using the terms “Fitna al-Khawarij” and “Fitna al-Hind” for insurgent groups. The terms “Fitna” and “Khawarij” originated in 7th-century Arabia. They refer to evil elements that spread unrest in society.The most significant work in shifting the Pakistani army from English culture towards ‘Islamism’ was done during Zia-ul-Haq’s time. Zia-ul-Haq seized power in 1977 by overthrowing Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto while serving as Army Chief. Following this, Zia initiated the Islamization of Pakistani society and the army. After him, Munir has taken up the responsibility to create a theocratic state.Since Munir took command of the Pakistani army, he is carrying forward Zia’s agenda by Islamization of the army that began during Zia’s time. Asim Munir is often seen speaking about the Pakistani army receiving Allah’s help and reciting verses from the Quran at public events. He has been making statements about the two-nation theory and Hindus and Muslims being separate nations.Makhdoom Ali Khan, a well-known lawyer from Karachi, says, “The dream that General Zia-ul-Haq envisioned and which General Pervez Musharraf could not achieve, now seems to be coming true. Munir seems to be the true heir of Zia, who overthrew Bhutto and laid the foundation of a radical Islamic state. Munir will probably fulfill Zia’s grand dream.” Khan says that for decades, senior officers of the Pakistani army were identified as Sandhurst-trained, Western music lovers, and whiskey drinkers. Senior officers emphasized the image of a professional soldier. On the other hand, Asim Munir is a Hafiz-e-Quran (one who has memorized the entire Quran), who stays away from alcohol and music and openly discusses religious matters. Experts say that the Islamization of the Pakistani army is a cause for concern for the world, and especially for India. This is even more worrying because Asim Munir has significantly increased his power.