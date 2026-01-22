Here are some of the key details:

Pakistani terrorist groups are planning BAT attacks on Indian Army personnel

In the Jammu–Rajouri sector of the LoC, three separate terrorist groups have become fully active.

These hardened Pakistani fighters have been specially trained to carry out BAT attacks against the Indian Army.

According to the reports, Al-Badr commander Abu Fiyan has moved with his group from Kotli towards the Nowshera sector of Rajouri.

Another Lashkar-e-Taiba unit led by Abu Raza has moved from Kotli towards the Akhnoor sector.

Shafqat has also dispatched a third Lashkar group to take up positions near the Line of Control.

What are these terrorists planning to do?

Bankrupt, the country that is facing the worst economic crisis, is still not refraining from plotting against India. The incompetent Shehbaz government, which has failed to bring the people of Pakistan out of poverty, is witnessing severe financial hardship. Despite being in such a pathetic financial condition, Asim Munir is allegedly raising an army of terrorists. A so-called “ghatak” (killer) unit has been deployed along the Jammu–Rajouri border, which could carry out a major conspiracy in the near future. Pakistani terrorist groups are planning Border Action Team (BAT) attacks targeting Indian Army personnel, according to the reports. In the Jammu–Rajouri sector of the Line of Control (LoC), three separate terrorist groups have become fully active.As per the reports, these terrorists are being assigned to carry out BAT (Border Action Team) attacks. However, it is important to note that they are still waiting for final instructions from their handlers. As soon as they receive the green signal from across the border, these groups may attempt infiltration and launch attacks along the frontier. BAT attacks are part of Pakistan’s cowardly strategy, in which commandos and terrorists jointly carry out ambush attacks on Indian Army patrols.