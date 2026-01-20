Home

News

Is Trump eyeing military action in Greenland? US sends aircraft to Greenland base amid takeover row

Donald Trump has offered to negotiate with the European nations but warned of escalating tariffs of 10 per cent from February 1, 2026, and 25 per cent from June 1, 2026 if a deal wasn’t reached.

Donald Trump’s tariff attack: Imposes 25% tariffs on countries doing business with Iran

The recent remarks made by President Donald Trump concerning Greenland have reignited the controversy surrounding his administration’s attempts to purchase the territory. President Donald Trump openly suggested that the United States could even use military force to secure control of the strategically important Arctic territory.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) aircraft will soon arrive at Pituffik Space Base, Greenland. Along with aircraft operating from bases in the continental United States and Canada, they will support various long-planned NORAD activities, building on the enduring… — North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) January 19, 2026

Meanwhile, the US will deploy a North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) aircraft at the Pituffik space base, Greenland, as tensions rise over President Donald Trump’s move to acquire the semi-autonomous Danish territory, as per news agency ANI. According to NORAD, the aircraft will arrive at the base to support various long-planned activities. They also said that this action is taken in coordination with Denmark and Greenland. Taking to X, NORAD said,” North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) aircraft will soon arrive at Pituffik Space Base, Greenland. Along with aircraft operating from bases in the continental United States and Canada, they will support various long-planned NORAD activities, building on the enduring defence cooperation between the United States and Canada, as well as the Kingdom of Denmark.” NORAD added, “This activity has been coordinated with the Kingdom of Denmark, and all supporting forces operate with the requisite diplomatic clearances. The Government of Greenland is also informed of planned activities,” they added.NORAD routinely conducts sustained, dispersed operations in the defence of North America, through one or all three NORAD regions (Alaska, Canada, and the continental U.S.). The US move follows a multinational military exercise led by Danish forces amid the tensions with Washington over Donald Trump’s threats to acquire Greenland. Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, the Netherlands, and Finland have sent small numbers of military personnel to Greenland to join the exercise in a move to ensure the safety of the Arctic. Denmark had also invited the US to join the military exercise. Meanwhile, strengthening his push to acquire Denmark’s territory, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Denmark and other European countries, including the UK, unless they agree to sell Greenland. Earlier, Trump has claimed the move is necessary for national security, citing China’s and Russia’s interest in the territory. He offered to negotiate with the European nations but warned of escalating tariffs of 10 per cent from February 1, 2026, and 25 per cent from June 1, 2026 if a deal wasn’t reached, stating it was “time for Denmark to give back” after years of US support. (With ANI Inputs)