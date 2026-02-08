Home

Israel will attack Iran alone over its ballistic missile programme, shares plan with US; Big question is, WHEN?

Israeli officials clearly told the US that they are prepared to dismantle Iran’s missile capabilities and production infrastructure. (Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool Photo via AP)

High-level discussions between Israel and US

When will Israel attack Iran?

Israel shares attack plans with US

Israel has informed the United States that if Iran crosses the agreed-upon red line regarding its ballistic missiles, Israel will take military action, even unilaterally if necessary. Israeli defense officials say that Iran’s ballistic missile program poses a direct existential threat to their country.According to sources, several high-level discussions have taken place between Israel and the US in recent weeks. In these meetings, Israeli officials clearly told the US that they are prepared to dismantle Iran’s missile capabilities and production infrastructure. They also shared plans to attack key Iranian missile manufacturing centers and related facilities to weaken the entire program.A security source said that they have clearly told the Americans that if Iran crosses their established ballistic missile red line, Israel will attack alone. However, they also said that Iran has not yet reached that point, but Israel is continuously monitoring every military and technological development within Iran. Israeli officials reiterated that their country reserves the full right to act independently. They said that Israel will not allow Iran to rebuild strategic weapons that could pose a major threat to its security and existence.In recent discussions, Israel also presented plans to target several other sites related to the missile program to the US. Israeli military officials are also concerned that Donald Trump might opt ​​for limited action against Iran, similar to what the US recently did against the Houthi rebels in Yemen. They believe that attacking only a few targets would not completely eliminate Iran’s true military capabilities. A military official said the fear is that some targets will be attacked, victory will be declared, and then Israel will be left to deal with the consequences, as happened in the case of the Houthis. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is going to visit the United States, and he might be accompanied by Israeli Air Force chief Brigadier General Omer Tishler.