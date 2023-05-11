ITC augments its millet portfolio

In line with the core purpose of ‘Help India Eat Better’, ITC Foods launched its first millet cookies as part of Sunfeast Farmlite.

Millets are now seen by experts as foods of the future. They are not only climate smart crops but a large body of scientific research recognises millet as superfoods. Earlier this year, ITC launched a dedicated initiative ‘ITC Mission Millet’ powered by a strategic 3 pillar model that encompasses development of a ‘good-for-you’ product portfolio, implementation of sustainable farming systems as well as enhancing consumer awareness on the benefit of millets.

The launch of Sunfeast Farmlite Super Millets Cookies is in conjunction with ITC Mission Millet initiative. Available in two variants – Multi Millet & Choco-chip Multi Millet, the millet cookies are made from a blend of millets, including ragi, jowar (sorghum) and contains no added maida. The cookies are a source of iron, protein and fibre. Additionally, the inclusion of choco-chips in the Choco-chip Multi Millets variant adds a touch of indulgence. Both the variants have perfectly balanced the two key elements of taste and nutrition, making them a great snacking option for consumers.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ali Harris Shere, COO, Biscuits and Cakes Cluster, ITC Foods Division said, “At ITC, we are committed to provide our consumers with nutritious and sustainable food choices. With Mission Millet, we have embarked on a journey to build a culture of millet consumption through an exciting range of ‘good for you’ product portfolio. The new millet cookies are an integral step towards that mission. With the goodness of millets and the unique flavours at the centre stage, we are sure that our consumers will enjoy this new range of biscuits. We believe that these millet cookies will not only satisfy the taste buds of our consumers but also have nutrients like protein and iron.”

ITC Foods already offers a range of millet-based products such as Aashirvaad multi-millet mix, Aashirvaad ragi flour, Aashirvaad gluten-free flour etc. Going forward, ITC is looking to expand its millet-based product portfolio with a slew of tasty and nutritious offerings across many segments.

Both variants of Sunfeast Farmlite Super Millets Cookies come in packs of 75g, and are priced at Rs. 50 per pack. They are available in retail stores across Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi + NCR, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Bangalore Kerala and ITCStore.in. The product will soon be available on e-commerce and quick commerce platforms as well.