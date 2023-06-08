ITC launches ‘Aashirvaad Svasti Daily’ milk; a budget-friendly offering for mothers

Aashirvaad Svasti, one of the leading dairy brands in West Bengal, today announced the launch of its latest milk offering ‘Aashirvaad Svasti Daily’ in the region. The new product is aimed at helping mothers have access to quality milk that will fulfil her family’s daily milk requirement without having to worry about the budget.

Due to increasing food prices over the last year, mothers are cutting down on their monthly budget for daily essentials including milk. While the trend appears to be similar across India, as per an independent research agency, the monthly average milk consumption per household has gone down by 9.6 percent in Kolkata over last one year.

As a consumer-focused brand, Aashirvaad Svasti has launched a new offering that will help consumers fulfill their everyday milk requirements without having to compromise on quality and nutrition. Rich in Protein, Calcium and fortified with Vitamins A and D, ‘Aashirvaad Svasti Daily’ can be given to children for daily consumption as well as used for making tea/coffee for adults.

Speaking on the launch of the new milk variant, Mr. Sanjay Singal, Chief Operating Officer – Dairy & Beverages, ITC Ltd, said, “Milk is a daily essential and we understand the importance of providing consumers access to quality and affordable product. With an objective to ensure that mothers are not forced to cut down on milk consumption for the family due to rising prices, we launched Aashirvaad Svasti Daily at a price point of only Rs 20, so that it easily fits into their budget. We are happy to bring this offering to mothers who have been part of our journey from the beginning”.

With this launch, the brand reinforces its commitment to deliver quality milk while adhering to the highest levels of safety and hygiene standards in the manufacturing process and supply chains. Aashirvaad Svasti Daily will be available at ₹20 for a 470ml pouch, across 4000+ outlets in West Bengal.

Aashirvaad Svasti Fresh Dairy has state-of-the-art milk processing facilities and has been present in the markets of East India since 2018 with a range of fresh dairy products like Milk, Curd, Paneer, Lassi, Mishti Doi, Peda etc. With Aashirvaad Svasti Daily, the brand has expanded its regional product offering.

About Aashirvaad Svasti Fresh Dairy: ITC’s Aashirvaad Svasti offers a variety of fresh dairy products which includes Select Milk, Toned Milk, Double Toned Milk, Standardized Milk, Easy Digest Milk, Cow Milk, Curd, Paneer, Rose Lassi, Mango Lassi, Litchi Lassi and Mishti Doi and Shahi Peda under Aashirvaad Mithaas. ITC’s ‘Project Gomukh’ is a collaboration with a network of reliable farmers from whom milk is procured, ensuring quality and hygiene. Each day, high quality milk is collected by checking samples from the farmers which further goes through multiple quality checks at various stages to ensure tasty and nutritious products for the consumer. ITC has been empowering dairy farmers by providing efficient market linkages and enhancing their incomes through transparent milk procurement and customized animal husbandry services.”

