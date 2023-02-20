ITC Ltd.’s Aashirvaad Instant Meals launches their latest product in the breakfast category- Instant Sambar

ITC Ltd.’s Aashirvaad Instant Meals, one of the leading players in the ready-to-eat category, launched Instant Sambar – a quick, non-fussy sambar that requires just addition of hot water. The product comes as a delicious, instant fix for busy millennials and students who prefer convenience and crave for ‘home-like’ meals. Retailing at Rs. 25 per 30g pack, the product serves 2 with a shelf life of 12 months.

With an extensive breakfast range currently on offer, including Khatta Meetha Poha, Veggie Upma, Suji Halwa and Idli Sambar, Aashirvaad Instant Meals expanded its ready-to-eat category with the crowd favourite –sambar. What makes Aashirvaad’s Instant Sambar a unique offering is its inclusion of dal and vegetables. For the more discerning palate, a garnish of chopped onions and coriander will enhance the flavour of the Instant Sambar.

The product is safe to consume for upto a year. The mix is to be added to boiling water and is to be kept aside for 8-10 minutes. Enjoyed with rice, idli or dosa, the Instant Sambar is just right for the busy millennials who need a quick option for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Speaking about the launch, Ganesh Sundararaman, SBU Chief Executive, ITC Ltd., said, “We are excited to introduce Aashirvaad’s Instant Sambar, which caters to the evolving needs of today’s on-the-go consumers. Having keenly studied the cooking preferences of today’s youngsters, who mostly live away from their families, the Instant Sambar was conceptualized with a focus on factors such as convenience, ease of cooking and the need for home cooked food. We hope to cater to a wide range of consumers who miss and crave South Indian food.”

Available in leading metros including Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad Aashirvaad Instant Sambar retails at Rs. 25 per pack of 30g and serves 2. The product will be available for purchase at the ITC E-Store, and third-party e-commerce sites, including Amazon and Big Basket.

About Aashirvaad Instant Meals: ITC Ltd. forayed into the Indian breakfast category with a ready-to-cook and ready-to-mix range and staples under “Aashirvaad” in 2021. Over the last year, the brand has launched Instant Idli sambar, Instant Upma, Instant Poha, Instant Suji Halwa and Instant Sambar mixes. Aashirvaad Instant Meals are available across modern trade outlets as well as digitally through leading E-commerce websites like ITCStore.in, Amazon, Flipkart and BigBasket.