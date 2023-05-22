ITC Nimyle Celebrates the Joy of Clean Floors; launches its ‘Nimyle Farsh hai, Khushiyon Ka Farsh’ campaign

The floor is a child’s first playground. From crawling to taking their first steps, to creating memories as they grow, floors have been a comfort zone for all kids. While parents take steps to create a safe environment for kids, ITC Nimyle celebrates the joy and satisfaction of clean floors that can be a happy safe space for kids, with their newly launched campaign film with ‘Nimyle Farsh hai, Khushiyon Ka Farsh.’

Conceptualized by Ogilvy and directed by Afshan Hussain Shaikh, the endearing film highlights the fact that children spend an ample amount of time indulging in activities on floors. In this slice of a powerful narrative, the protagonist, a little child, and his passionate practice for his school play where he plays a frog is a reminder to keep floors safe with the power of Neem in Nimyle. Produced by Good Morning Films, the film builds an instant emotional connect that transcends languages and boundaries. It will be aired in different languages across select states in India.

Commenting on the campaign, Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business Division, ITC Limited said, “Floors are often playgrounds for many, especially for children. The expression of unbridled enthusiasm, happiness and energy is more often on floors in a protected home environment. To keep floors clean and safe is extremely important and Nimyle with the power of neem enables clean and hygienic floors for all.”

Kainaz Karmakar and Harshad Rajadhyaksha, CCOs, Ogilvy India, said, “The floor beneath our feet is such a taken-for-granted space, which usually finds mention in this category of advertising only functionally. With Nimyle, being natural at root and warm as a brand, we laddered up this functionality of the safety of our clean floors, to the emotionality of what those clean, safe floors mean, especially for childhoods to flourish on them. For such a sweet idea, we are so happy with the way our film director, Afshan, has brought out this correlation between clean, safe floors being a part of healthy, wholesome childhoods.”

Providing safe floors for kids, Nimyle is a neem based, 100% natural action* floor cleaner, available in retails and e-commerce platforms at INR 150 for 975 ml in states across East India.

ITC Nimyle provides 99.9% germ protection.

Disclaimer: *100% natural anti-microbial action basis lab study.

Watch the campaign film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LKyoAsoGVgs

About ITC’s Nimyle: Nimyle is a neem based, 100% natural action floor cleaner to keep your home clean and protected from 99.9% germs. Floors are the most susceptible and visible part of our homes; they get dirty, attract germs, accumulate spills and still remain an important element within every home. Nimyle’s unique formulation ensures 99.9% germ protection making the floor safe for the kids and pets. The Nimyle range of products is designed with several naturally derived ingredients and do not contain any added Chlorine, QUATS or bleach