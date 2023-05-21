Jamai Shashti Offerings at Ilish Truly Bong Restaurant

Who- Ilish Truly Bong Restaurant

What- Jamai Shashtir Bhoj

When- 25th- 28th May 2023

Time- 12 noon to 10:30 pm

Where- 83 B, Park Street Area, Kolkata 700016

Brief- It’s time for some Jamai Ador at Ilish Truly Bong Restaurant. This Jamai Shasthi, Ilish Truly Bong Restaurant brings to you specially curated Bengali Thali. So, pamper your son-in-law over mouthwatering traditional delicacies, only at Ilish Truly Bong Restaurant.

On the Menu- This thali has a lavish spread that includes Welcome Drinks, Kolkata Bhetki Fry, Lal Saag Bhaja Narkel Bori Diye, Sada Bhat – Ghee, Luchi, Lomba Begun Bhaja, Narkel Chingri Diye Cholar Dal, Muri Ghonto, Chingri Malai Curry, Ilish Paturi, Basanti Pulao, Mutton/Chicken Kasha, Aam Chutney, Papad, Payesh, Rosogolla, Morshumi Fol and much more.

Cost for Two- Rupees 1499 plus taxes.