Jamai Shashti Offerings at Ilish Truly Bong Restaurant

Who- Ilish Truly Bong Restaurant

What- Jamai Shashtir Bhoj

When-  25th- 28th May 2023

Time-  12 noon to 10:30 pm 

Where- 83 B, Park Street Area, Kolkata 700016

Brief- It’s time for some Jamai Ador at Ilish Truly Bong Restaurant. This Jamai Shasthi,  Ilish Truly Bong Restaurant  brings to you specially curated Bengali Thali. So, pamper your son-in-law over mouthwatering traditional delicacies, only at Ilish Truly Bong Restaurant.

On the Menu- This thali has a lavish spread  that includes Welcome Drinks, Kolkata Bhetki Fry, Lal Saag Bhaja Narkel Bori Diye, Sada Bhat – Ghee, Luchi, Lomba Begun Bhaja, Narkel Chingri Diye Cholar Dal, Muri Ghonto, Chingri Malai Curry, Ilish Paturi, Basanti Pulao, Mutton/Chicken Kasha, Aam Chutney, Papad, Payesh, Rosogolla, Morshumi Fol and much more.

Cost for Two- Rupees 1499 plus taxes.

