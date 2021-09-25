Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh was and will remain an integral part of India! India beats Imran – News18 Bangla

#NewYork: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will always be an integral part of India. This is how India responded to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks on Kashmir at the Commonwealth. Responding to a statement made by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the UN General Assembly, India counter-claimed that Pakistan supports terrorist activities and its policy is to support militants.

“Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh have been, are and will continue to be an integral part of India,” Sneha Dubey, India’s first secretary at the United Nations, said in response to the Pakistani PM’s allegations. India has even claimed the part of Kashmir that Pakistan has illegally occupied.

In his address to the UN General Assembly, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan repeatedly raised the issue of Kashmir. The Pakistani Prime Minister made several offensive and false allegations about Kashmir He also complained to the world that anti-Islamic sentiments were on the rise in India under the BJP government. After that, India took the path of tough response

Today, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly in New York. Modi will deliver a speech at 6.30 pm Indian time The Indian Prime Minister is sure to give a tough answer to Pakistan

Narendra Modi had a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House yesterday Modi then attended a quad summit with the US president, the prime ministers of Australia and Japan. After two meetings, an official statement was issued on behalf of India It also claimed that the heads of state of the four countries had decided to keep a close eye on Pakistan at the quad summit. At the same time, India has alleged that Pakistan has also provoked the crisis in Afghanistan