Jan. 6 rioter who put feet on desk in Pelosi’s office is convicted on all counts

In court Friday, before the case was handed to the jury, Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Gordon pored over Barnett’s version of Jan. 6 and poked holes in his testimony, visibly angering Barnett.

Barnett, who a day earlier had said he would apologize to Pelosi, D-Calif., if she were in court, admitted during cross-examination that when a police officer told him he needed to leave her office he replied: “You need to give up communism.”

Barnett also admitted to telling an officer in the Capitol: “We’re in a war. You need to pick a side. Don’t be on the wrong side or you’re going to get hurt.”

Defending his actions, Barnett said he didn’t believe he had violated the law on Jan. 6.

“I made some bad mistakes and I regret them but I don’t think I broke the law,” Barnett said Friday. “I feel like a f—— idiot.”

Two years after the riot, the FBI and the Justice Department’s investigation into the Capitol attack has yielded 900 arrests and nearly 500 guilty pleas.