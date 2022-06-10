Janhit Mein Jaari Releases Worldwide with a Social Message

By Rahul Kuila

Janhit Mein Jaari, a lighthearted comedy-drama by Vinod Bhanushali, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal Lahoti and Vishal Gurnani, addresses the social stigma around condoms. The film headlined by Nushrratt Bharuccha directed by Jai Basantu Singh entertains as well as educates the audience .

Janhit Mein Jaari, which releases nationwide today, has been appreciated by critics.The film encompasses the journey of a young girl, who sells condoms for a living,

despite societal resistance, and decides to teach her family, in-laws and society at large an important lesson. Janhit Mein Jaari promises to entertain with its power-packed performance, hilarious dialogues and thought-provoking subject. Interestingly given the central message of the film and its dire need in current times, the makers even announced tickets at a special discounted price on its opening day, making this

entertainer one you shouldn’t miss.

Nushrratt Bharuccha delivers a fine performance. Her comic timing is spot on and she proves that she can handle the film as a solo lead. Anud Singh Dhaka is confident. Paritosh Pati Tripathi is funny but gets a raw deal in the second half. Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, Ishtiyak Khan and Sapna Sand are dependable. Tinnu Anand (Dadaji) is decent. Sumit Gulati (Hemant) leaves a mark thanks to a funny scene in the second half. Paresh Ganatra(Advocate) is wasted . Sapna Basoya (Lajja), Vikram Kochhar (Vijay) and Sukriti (Babli) are okay.

The title track is catchy. ‘Udaa Gulaal Ishq Wala’ is well shot. ‘Tenu Aunda Nahi’, ‘Rang Tera’ and ‘Jijaji Ki Jeb Se’ are forgettable. Aman Pant’s background music is as per the theme and mood of the film.

Chirantan Das’s cinematography is neat. Bhaskar Gupta’s production design is realistic. Same goes for Joe Mansoori and Vishakha Kullarwar’s costumes. Jai Basantu Singh and Jayant Verma’s editing is not great as the film is needlessly long.

On the whole, JANHIT MEIN JAARI gives out a nice message and is replete with some funny moments and one-liners.

Directed by Jai Basantu Singh, Janhit Mein Jaari, a Bhanushali Studios Limited and Thinkink Picturez Limited production in association with Shree Raghav

Entertainment LLP is a Zee Studios release and hits the screen worldwide today.