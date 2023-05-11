Jaquline USA launches its 1st Exclusive store in India at Ashoka One Mall, Hyderabad, India

Jaquline USA, a leading cosmetic brand, has announced the opening of its first exclusive store in India at Ashoka One Mall, Hyderabad. The new store is set to provide an enhanced and personalized shopping experience for the brand’s customers in India.

The new store offers a wide range of cosmetics and beauty products, including nail polishes, lipsticks, eyeliners, and other essential items, all of which are of the highest quality and at an affordable price.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our first exclusive store in India. This new store is a significant milestone for Jaquline USA, and we are excited to bring our high-quality cosmetics and beauty products to our valued customers in Hyderabad,” said Mr Manish Asthana, COO- H&B Stores Ltd.

Jaquline USA has gained a reputation for offering premium cosmetics and beauty products that are cruelty-free and formulated with natural ingredients. The brand has been in the cosmetics industry for several years and has earned a reputation for providing innovative and high-quality products.

We are committed to providing an exceptional shopping experience for our customers, and our new store reflects this commitment. Our customers can expect a personalized shopping experience, expert advice on product selection, and excellent customer service,” Mr. Manish Asthana added.

The new store at Ashoka One Mall is a testament to Jaquline USA’s commitment to expanding its presence in India and providing its customers with a world-class shopping experience. Jaquline USA Store Address: Jaquline USA, Shop 103, UGF, Ashoka One Mall, Kukatpally, Hyderabad.

Jaquline USA is available in 60+ cities with select retailers and on all leading online platforms.

About Jaquline USA: Jaquline USA is a leading cosmetics and beauty brand from one of India’s leading FMCG Companies and most trusted name Dabur India Ltd. The brand is committed to providing high-quality, cruelty-free, and innovative products to its customers. It has a strong presence in several countries worldwide and has gained a reputation for being a trusted and reliable cosmetic brand. For more information, visit the Jaquline USA website at https://jaqulineusa.com/.