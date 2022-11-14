Jay Leno seriously burned in garage fire after vehicle erupts in flames

Jay Leno was seriously burned in a garage fire in Los Angeles on Saturday after one of his cars erupted in flames, the comedian announced.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno said in a statement to NBC News on Monday.

Leno was working at his Los Angeles garage when a flash fire started in a car, a representative for Leno said.

The 72-year-old comedian and former “Tonight Show” host canceled a Las Vegas performance scheduled for Sunday night after suffering “a very serious medical emergency,” People reported.

The comedian was taken to the Grossman Burn Center after suffering burns to the left side of his face and all of his appearances for the week have been canceled, TMZ reported.

