JBL speaker, Samsung Galaxy Buds2 and more

Best Buy’s Cyber Monday deals have officially landed. Now through Nov. 28, the retailer is discounting items across brands like Apple, Roku and JBL. We are also seeing Cyber Monday sales starting at other major retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target. Best Buy says that items bought from Oct. 24 through Dec. 31 will have an extended return period through Jan. 14, 2023, with exceptions on certain products. Best Buy does offer a Price Match Guarantee, with more specifics available on the retailer’s website.

SKIP AHEAD Best sales from the Best Buy Black Friday sale | Best deals from the Best Buy Black Friday sale

If you’re looking to take advantage of ongoing Cyber Monday deals, we have compiled some of the best deals and sales Best Buy is offering during its Cyber Monday sales, based on previous coverage and Select reader interest. In order to assure the quality of these sales and deals, we’re checking current prices on price tracker platforms like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure that a product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

Best sales from the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale

We’re highlighting some of the best sales we think Select readers will want to know about. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Best products to consider from the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale

Based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest, we rounded up some of the best deals from Best Buy’s Cyber Monday sale, using Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure their discounts are at historical lows. All of these products are at their lowest price in three months; some of these products were also available at the same low price during mid-October sales at Best Buy which was in competition with the Prime Day-like sale that Amazon hosted.

4.8-star average rating from 20,137 reviews on Amazon

JBL makes some of our favorite portable Bluetooth speakers. Its Wi-Fi-equipped Go3 model offers up to five hours of playtime on a single charge and it’s IP67 water-resistant and dustproof, the brand says. The speaker is compatible with Apple iOS and Android devices, according to JBL.

4.5-star average rating from 2,685 reviews at Best Buy

The Roomba i7+ offers a Smart Mapping function to create a map of your house, which you can use to control where it cleans and when. It comes with a self-emptying base that the vacuum can use to empty itself for up to 60 days, according to the brand. It’s equipped with Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes that won’t end up in a tangled mess of hair and a High-Efficiency Filter designed to capture cat and dog dander, according to Roomba which says the i7+ is a great option for homes with pets. It is available at the same low price that it was available for on Amazon Prime Day in July, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen it at.

4.3-star average rating from 4,663 reviews on Amazon

Philips’ automatic espresso machine can make five different coffee types — including cappuccinos, Americanos and lattes. You can choose your preferred brew using the one-touch control display, according to the brand. The machine also comes with powerful ceramic grinders and a sealed container to store your coffee beans, which Philips says will keep them fresh.

4.6-star average rating from 38 reviews at Best Buy

This wi-fi router from Select-favorite brand NETGEAR provides expanded network capacity and extended coverage, according to the brand. The router has a triple-core processor and 512MB of RAM. You can set up your router and manage your network from the NETGEAR Nighthawk app.

4.4-star average rating from 1,138 reviews at Best Buy

Astro Gaming’s A10 gaming headset has an adjustable headband and an over-ear design with Dolby Atmos sound mode that the brand says provides clear and distortion-free audio. The headset also has a flip-to-mute microphone, which means your mic will mute when you flip it up away from your mouth. Astro Gaming says the headset is compatible across multiple gaming consoles and setups.

4.6-star average rating from 428 reviews at Target

This versatile countertop appliance offers eight cooking functions: air fry, convection bake, convection broil, bake, broil, warm, toast and grill. It allows you to adjust cooking time and temperature, and if you’re toasting bread, you can even utilize the toast shade-selector timer. The appliance comes with an oven rack, baking pan, air fryer basket and grill, all of which the brand says are dishwasher-safe.

4.4-star average rating from 1,877 reviews at Best Buy

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds2 water-resistant wireless earbuds offer up to five hours of continuous playback time, according to the brand, while active noise cancellation is activated — without noise cancellation, the earbuds can offer up to 20 hours of battery life. It comes with three sets of silicone in-ear tips so you can customize the comfort and fit of the earbuds. You can control the track and answer calls by tapping the controls on the earbuds, according to the brand.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday 2022 falls on Nov. 28. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.