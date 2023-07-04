Menu
Search
Subscribe
InternationalNational

JIO accelerates ‘2G-Mukt Bharat’ Vision with ‘JIO Bharat’ Phone Platform

By: admin

Date:

While India is leading the 5G revolution on one side with the transformational Jio True 5G network, there is a section of society that is unable to reap the benefits of digital technology in entirety.

India still has 250 million mobile subscribers trapped in the 2G era with feature phones. These feature phones do not provide access to internet, especially at a time when access to technology is a necessity which also uplifts one’s livelihood and economic well-being.

Lately, this digital disempowerment and disparity for these feature phone users has become worse, with other telecom operators increasing the minimum price to stay connected by more than twice. Even basic voice services for a 30-day period, which used to cost ₹ 99 previously, now costs ₹ 199.

This segment is most exploited by incumbent operators because users in this segment are unable to afford smartphones. Not only do these users face the issue of affordability but also restriction from accessing digital services.

Role of Jio Bharat Phone:

1. Jio Bharat is being launched with the objective of empowering every Indian with the power of digital services, especially those who cannot afford a smartphone.

2. This will truly mark the beginning of Digital Freedom for the 250 million feature phone users in India and will bridge the digital divide.

3. High quality and affordable data will be within the reach of the common man.

4. The phone will provide features and digital capabilities that allow different segments of society to achieve more by doing more.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio, commented, “There are still 250 million mobile phone users in India who remain ‘trapped’ in the 2G era, unable to tap into basic features of the internet at a time when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution. 6 years ago, when Jio was launched, we made it clear that Jio will leave no stone unturned to democratize internet and pass the benefits of technology to every Indian. Technology will no longer remain a privilege for a select few. The new Jio Bharat phone is another step in that direction. It is at the centre of innovation, and it continues to demonstrate our focus on bringing disproportionate and true value for different segments of users with meaningful, real-life use cases. At Jio, we have and will continue to take bold steps to eradicate this DIGITAL DIVIDE and welcome every Indian to JOIN THIS MOVEMENT. WE CARE for every citizen of our nation, and we will go the extra mile to ensure every single person reaps the benefits of this DIGITAL SOCEITY that our great nation is turning into.”

Previous article
SAIL selects mjPRO from mjunction for all project buys
Next article
Škoda Kushaq gets all-new Matte Edition
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Škoda Kushaq gets all-new Matte Edition

admin -
With a fleet full of 5-star-safe, crash-tested cars, Škoda...

SAIL selects mjPRO from mjunction for all project buys

admin -
 SAIL today signed a contract with mjunction services limited...

5 Exciting Trends That You Should Not Miss This Summer

admin -

Tata Steel Expands its Digital Services with the Launch of Urja Programme

admin -
Tata Steel is expanding its digital services with the...

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Škoda Kushaq gets all-new Matte Edition

International 0
With a fleet full of 5-star-safe, crash-tested cars, Škoda...

SAIL selects mjPRO from mjunction for all project buys

International 0
 SAIL today signed a contract with mjunction services limited...

5 Exciting Trends That You Should Not Miss This Summer

Fashion & Lifestyle 0

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights