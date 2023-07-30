JIS COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING TRIUMPHS: COMMEMORATING UNPARALLELED SUCCESS AT ITS GLORIOUS GRADUATION DAY CEREMONY

JIS College of Engineering, Kalyani, an institution of education excellence, an initiative by the JIS Group, held its highly anticipated Graduation Day ceremony on July 30th, 2023. The event served as a momentous occasion to celebrate and recognise the academic accomplishments, hard work, and dedication of the students passing out in the year 2022.

The ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, including Saradar Taranjit Singh, the Managing Director of JIS Group, Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director, JIS Group, Dr. Subhashis Datta, the Controller of Examinations at MAKAUT, Prof. Partha S Ghosh, the esteemed Chairman of the Board of Governors, Mr. R.A. Khan, IPS, DIG Police, Dr. Partha Sarkar, Principal, JIS College of Engineering and Dr. Sila Singh Ghosh, Registrar of JIS College of Engineering.

Bringing together the entire college community, the Graduation Day served as a joyous occasion to commemorate the graduates achievements, the spirit of collective learning and growth. The Principal, Chairman of the Board of Governors, and the Guests of Honor delivered inspiring speeches, offering invaluable insights and motivating the graduates to fearlessly embrace the challenges that awaited them.

The Degree Award Distribution was a significant highlight of the event, led by the Controller of Examinations, MAKAUT, who presented each graduate with their well-deserved degrees. In addition, outstanding academic achievements were acknowledged and celebrated with medals and certificates of merit, further inspiring the graduates to strive for excellence in their future endeavors. The sense of accomplishment and fulfillment was evident among the graduates as they rejoiced in the culmination of their hard work and perseverance.

Speaking on the occasion, Saradar Taranjit Singh, the Managing Director of JIS Group, expressed his immense pride and unwavering optimism for the Class of 2022, stating, “Today, we bear witness to the brilliant minds and talents that have emerged from JIS College of Engineering. These graduates have displayed exceptional resilience and dedication, and I am confident that they will shape a promising future for themselves and society at large. Their journey has just begun, and I have no doubt that they will carve a path of excellence in their chosen fields.”

Prof. (Dr.) Partha Sarkar, the Principal of JIS College of Engineering, expressed profound pride in the achievements of the Class of 2022. He remarked, “It is truly heartening to witness the growth and transformation of our students into skilled professionals ready to make meaningful contributions to society. We firmly believe that they will create a positive impact in their respective fields and bring honor to our esteemed institution.”

The Graduation Day ceremony marked a significant milestone in the lives of the graduates, symbolizing the beginning of their journey into the world, equipped with knowledge, skills, and a passion for excellence, instilled by JIS College of Engineering.

