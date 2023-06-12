JIS Group Ignites a pathway to transform Indian Tourism with the help of Ministry of Tourism

Guru Nanak Institute of Pharmaceutical Science and Technology under the JIS Group hosted the formal inauguration ceremony of YUVA TOURISM CLUB, formed by the colleges Guru Nanak Institute of Hotel Management (GNIHM), Guru Nanak Institute of Pharmaceutical Science and Technology (GNIPST), Guru Nanak Institute of Dental Sciences & Research (GNIDSR) and Guru Nanak Institute of Technology (GNIT) in association with the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. Esteemed dignitaries like Sayak Nandi, Asst. Director, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India with his team; Prof. Pralay Ganguly, Principal GNIHM; Dr. Prof. Lopamudra Dutta; Principal GNIPST along with Xavier Gomes, Advisor GNIHM; Dr. Prof. Bhavesh Bhattacharya, Vice Chancellor JIS University; Dr. Abhijit Sengupta, Director GNIPST; Jayanta Ghosh, Vice Principal GNIHM; Anurupa Pal, Asst Registrar GNIHM; Sudipto Kr. Pal, HoD Front Office Dept. of GNIHM were also present at the event.

The Ministry of Tourism launched the campaign focusing on “YUVA Tourism Club” with the strategic objective of creating interest, awareness and a sense of responsibility towards India’s natural and cultural heritage and tourism amongst children and youth. The vision is to nurture and develop young ambassadors of Indian tourism who will become aware of tourism possibilities in India, appreciate our rich cultural heritage and develop an interest and passion for tourism.

Commenting on this occasion, Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director, JIS Group, said, “We are thrilled to form this YUVA Tourism Club with the help of the Ministry of Tourism as it seeks to maximise the potential of prospective travelers as the rising tourism industry is crucial to India’s economic and cultural diplomacy. The club will provide the students with the knowledge and abilities they need to influence the direction of tourism in India by offering a setting for education, networking, and practical experiences.”