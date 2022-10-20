Justice Barrett rejects group’s effort to block Biden’s student debt relief program from taking effect

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday denied a request by a Wisconsin taxpayers group to halt the implementation of President Joe Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness program.

Barrett, who is responsible for emergency applications from Wisconsin, rejected the Brown County Taxpayers Association request to block the program just days after the Biden administration began accepting applications from borrowers to have as much as $20,000 in student debt canceled.

The emergency application was filed Wednesday.

Barrett appeared to act on her own without referring the matter to the other justices. She did not provide an explanation for rejecting the emergency request, which is not uncommon.

The taxpayers group had argued in a 29-page filing that Biden’s program would cost taxpayers more than $1 trillion and that it bypasses Congress, which oversees federal spending.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated last month that Biden’s plan would cost $400 billion, while the Education Department said the price tag would be closer to $379 billion.

NBC News has reached out to the Brown County Taxpayers Association for comment.