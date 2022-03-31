Kalajyoti Mahotsav ’21-’22 an initiative by Kalajyoti Gurukul for Odissi Dance upholds rich Indian Culture

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Lighting of the Lamp by Guest of Honor, Sri Vaibhav Tiwari, IPS, SP, Baruipur with Dr. Prof. Puspita Mukherjee, Sri Ujjwal Bharati, Sri Indrajit Basu and Shri Ranajit Sengupta

Kalajyoti is an Odissi Dance institution established in 2003 by Internationally famed Odissi Exponent and Guru Smt. Monalisa Ghosh, supported by Kalajyoti team at Rajpur, Sourh 24 Parganas. It is one of the rare dance institution of Kolkata which functions as per ancient Gurukul system in a campus with natural ambience. The ambience drives foreign students from different parts of the world to live and learn from the Guru here. Monalisa’s 25 years visit to European countries twice a year as a visiting Guru and performer has significantly contributed in popularizing the beauty, philosophy and spiritual aspect of Odissi Dance to the West. In partnership with Art Vision Quest of Gabrielle Poendl in Uttenweiler, Germany, Monalisa Ghosh conducts workshop for the refugees of the war stuck countries.

Kalajyoti Mahotsav, organised by Kalajyoti Gurukul of Oddisi Dance, is an yearly event which is extremely populour and attracts a full house audience.

Kalajyoti Mahotsav ’21-’22 began with ‘ Prativa Anwesan’, a National competition on virtual medium in different fields of culture. On 25th , 26th and 27th March ’22 at least 250 dancers and musicians performed at the event.

Guru Monalisa Ghosh and Guest of Honor Guru Poushali Mukherjee leads the students of Kalajyoti to the path of devotion.

Guru of Kalajyoti Smt. Monalisa Ghosh made an auspicious beginning of the event, leading her disciples in Jagannath Arati in Odissi Style which was the curtain raiser Kalajyoti presentation, where Guru lead the way to a spiritual homage with all disciples – true to the meaning of Gurukul.

The beginning of the programme on 25th March was marked by a shraddhanjali to Odissi Guru Giridhari Nayak, who had recently passed away, by his daughter Sujata Nayak, the torch bearer of graceful Odissi recital.

The guest of honors for the evening were Dr. Professor Pushpita Mukherjee, HOD Dance, Rabindra Bharati University, and Sri Kalayan Sen Barat, the renowned music composer.

On 26th of March Guru Smt. Poushali Mukherjee was Kalajyoti’s eminent Guest of Honor along with Executive members of Kalajyoti. Lighting of the lamp ceremony was performed every evening by the Guests of Honors who appreciated the marvelous contribution of Kalajyoti and veteran performer Monalisa Ghosh, in establishing such an enriched, natural and traditional Gurukul .

Though Kalajyoti Mahotsav, gives priority in presenting upcoming talents in the field of Classical Dance, performances by the veteran dancers were a treat for the audience.

Kalajyoti also presented to the audience the students of ‘Sahaj Path’, an organization encouraging and bringing a ray of light into the life of specially abled children.

Internationally acclaimed unique choreography of Guru Monalisa Ghosh, ‘ Nirvaan’

The highlight of the evening on 26th March was ‘Nirvaan’ performed by senior exponents of Kalajyoti groomed under Guru Monalisa Ghosh. This dance is dedicated to Dev adi Dev Mahadev, a transcendent state in which there is neither suffering, desire, nor sense of self, and the subject is released from the effects of karma and the cycle of death and rebirth. ‘Nirvaan’ has received a standing ovation from both the Indian and Western audiences. This unique composition of Guru Monalisa Ghosh combining Odissi and Gotipuo stance performed by senior disciples – Suvojit Dutta, Atasi Biswas, Tanusree Neogi, Suchetana Das, Sanghamitra Jana, Meghomala Ghoshal and Afrina Nasrin was a true visual treat.

The grand Finale of Kalajyoti Mahotsav ’21-’22 took place on 27th March. Executive members of Kalajyoti extended a hearty felicitation to Shri Vaibhav Tiwari, Superintendent of Police, Baruipur, as the Guest of Honor.

Melodious Flute recital by Sri Indrajit Basu, IPS, ASP, Baruipur with Sri Ujjwal Bharati on Tabla.

A memorable and melodious Flute recital by Shri Indrajit Basu, ASP, Baruipur, marked the end of Kalajyoti Mahotsav ’21-’22, which stole the heart of the audience. It is not very often that a police officer entertains city’s elite music aficionados. But Indrajit Basu, enthralled the audience with his magnificent flute recital. He was perfectly accompanied by eminent tabla maestro Sri Ujjwal Bharati.



Kalajyoti is moving forward, climbing the lader of success by upholding and spreading the rich Indian culture and keeping a balance between the East and West through online training by Guru Monalisa Ghosh, to students of Canada, USA, Europe and UAE and thus inspiring the society as a whole.