Kalyani student shines at SIP Abacus Arithmetic Genius Contest

Priyankar Khan Bhaduri from Julien Day School was adjudged as 2nd Runner up of Class 3rd at 7th edition of the SIP Arithmetic Genius Contest 2022.

The contest was free for participation and open for students of classes 1 to 5. It was held in 4 rounds – School, Locality, State and National. Total 253 students reached the National Round. 15 National winners were chosen – 3 from each class (Champion, First Runner Up and Second Runner Up). Performance awards were given to high scoring students.

This year saw a record-breaking participation by 5.57 lakh students across India. Covering 980+ schools in 20 states, the event was a mega success with a mammoth participation by over half a million students across the country.

The Arithmetic Genius Contest is an annual contest conducted by SIP Abacus India. It stems from the belief that every child is potentially smart and can be made successful by developing skills at the right age. The contest aims to help students recognise Math skills and in creating awareness among parents about the importance of skill development. The SIP Arithmetic Genius Contest allows students and parents to identify the lacuna in arithmetic skills and to improve through better focus and concentration in developing learning skills. This helps the children not only to do well in Maths but to improve overall learning abilities.

Presiding over the National Final winner announcement function, Dinesh Victor, Managing Director, SIP India and International said that the objective of the SIP Abacus Arithmetic Genius Contest is to get children interested in arithmetic. He mentioned that such competitions –through the process of preparation and winning – motivate children to take greater interest in arithmetic. He added that it is critical since arithmetic is a key skill which all children need to possess, even if they pursue a non-engineering / Math related career.

This mega event was conducted across India with the involvement of over 5000 SIP Abacus instructors and 750+ SIP Abacus centre heads. The prize announcement online programme was attended by the national level contest participants, the winners, parents and SIP team members.