Karkinos Healthcare observes National Doctors’ Day, urges people to give importance to regular health check-up and screenings

Every year on July 1, people celebrate National Doctors’ Day. The purpose of National Doctors’ Day is to recognize the importance of doctors in everyone’s lives. The day is observed in remembrance of the great physician and second Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, on his birth and death anniversaries.

To observe National Doctors’ Day, one of the leading technology-based purpose-led oncology platforms, Karkinos Healthcare highlighted the importance of regular health check-ups and good health to fight different types of diseases, during its awareness activities with the patients.

On the occasion of National Doctors’ Day, Dr. Akhter Jawade, Director-East, Karkinos Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. said, “There are several responsibilities that lies with the doctors. As a doctor, I believe when I treat a cancer patient, it is not just limited to his or her own life but the emotions of their families and friends are also involved in it. Therefore, on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day, I would urge people to get regular health checkups done so that they can avail timely treatment if any disease is detected, and hence they along with their families can live a happy and healthy life. To make sure cancer patients are not left out and get correct and timely consultation, Karkinos Healthcare organizes regular Cancer Awareness Programmes to sensitize the public of West Bengal. From infrastructure to technology, our country has made great strides in the medical sector. Together, we will ensure that no one is left behind in our journey towards wellness.”

