Karkinos Healthcare observes National Doctors’ Day, urges people to give importance to regular health check-up and screenings

By: admin

Date:

Every year on July 1, people celebrate National Doctors’ Day. The purpose of National Doctors’ Day is to recognize the importance of doctors in everyone’s lives. The day is observed in remembrance of the great physician and second Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, on his birth and death anniversaries.

To observe National Doctors’ Day, one of the leading technology-based purpose-led oncology platforms, Karkinos Healthcare highlighted the importance of regular health check-ups and good health to fight different types of diseases, during its awareness activities with the patients.

On the occasion of National Doctors’ Day, Dr. Akhter Jawade, Director-East, Karkinos Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. said, “There are several responsibilities that lies with the doctors. As a doctor, I believe when I treat a cancer patient, it is not just limited to his or her own life but the emotions of their families and friends are also involved in it. Therefore, on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day, I would urge people to get regular health checkups done so that they can avail timely treatment if any disease is detected, and hence they along with their families can live a happy and healthy life. To make sure cancer patients are not left out and get correct and timely consultation, Karkinos Healthcare organizes regular Cancer Awareness Programmes to sensitize the public of West Bengal. From infrastructure to technology, our country has made great strides in the medical sector. Together, we will ensure that no one is left behind in our journey towards wellness.”

About Medella Karkinos Oncology Institute: Medella Karkinos Oncology Institute is a comprehensive cancer hospital with all facilities under one roof like radiation oncology (Halcyon- Radiation machine), medical oncology and surgical oncology. It is a 50 bedded hospital with fully equipped ICU and OT for handling complicated cancer surgeries backed with an in-house team of experienced Onco-pathologists, technologists and board of advisors.

About Karkinos Healthcare: Karkinos Healthcare is a technology driven oncology focused managed health care platform for early detection and diagnosis of common cancers. The organisation espouses use of a distributed cancer care network, while working with a network of healthcare institutions and domain experts within the ecosystem, with an aim to provide comprehensive cancer care closer to individuals’ homes. To learn more, visit https://www.karkinos.in/about-us/.

Medella Karkinos Oncology Institute is located at 87F, BT Road, Kamarhati, Agarpara, Kolkata 700058.

SwitchON Foundation and EPIC India, Chicago form Clean Air Medical Ambassadors to report Climate Change
Lung transplant restores life for 16-year-old boy, marking a remarkable medical triumph at Medica Superspecialty Hospital
Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

