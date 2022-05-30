Kartik Aaryan Climbs On Taxi In Kolkata To Promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Sits On A Dented Roof

By Rahul Kuila

Kartick Aaryan promotes bhool bhulaiyaa 2 in kolkata (Pic – Rahul kuila)

Kartik Aaryan is riding on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film has brought relief at the Bollywood box office after a prolonged drought since The Kashmir Files. The film is all set to enter the 100 crore club this weekend. As fans waited to celebrate the milestone of his film, the actor officially released the song “ AMI JE TOMAR “ at Novotel kolkata. Then he had a visit in Howrah Bridge in Yellow Taxi….

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a fun family horror-comedy of all time that one shouldn’t miss out on! Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. Watch the family entertainer, NOW IN CINEMAS!