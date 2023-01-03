Kevin McCarthy’s bid for House speaker: Live updates

A chaotic speaker’s race also took place Tuesday in Pennsylvania As Congress convened Tuesday, unsure exactly who would become the next speaker of the House, legislators in Pennsylvania’s statehouse faced a similar predicament. Although Democrats won a narrow majority in the state House in November, for the first time in a decade, the balance of power was up in the air because one of the victorious lawmakers was dead — Anthony DeLuca, 85, died too close to the election to be replaced on the ballot — and two other Democrats resigned after being elected to higher office. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Republicans walked into the speaker vote Tuesday with a 101-99 edge. Yet in a surprise result, a Democrat, Mark Rozzi, ended up winning the top job. Democrats and a handful of Republicans joined together to elect Rozzi, who was not a top contender for speaker. Many Democrats backed state Rep. Joanna McClinton from Philadelphia, hoping to make her the first woman to hold the position. But it became clear that neither party would get the votes for their top pick. The Associated Press reported that Rozzi was nominated by conservative Republicans from the western part of the state. After winning, Rozzi said he would no longer caucus with Democrats and instead become Pennsylvania’s first independent speaker.

Donalds urges GOP to ‘recess and huddle’ after opposing McCarthy in the third vote Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., said House Republicans should regroup after he broke from McCarthy during voting for the next speaker. “The reality is Rep. Kevin McCarthy doesn’t have the votes,” Donalds tweeted after opposing McCarthy in favor of Jordan. The Florida Republican told NBC News that McCarthy’s failure to clinch 218 votes was “not a surprise.” “We knew — you know, that Kevin was short,” Donalds said. “My concern has been like, look, it’s been two months, bro, you got to close the deal. You got two months. And so at this point now is that if you can’t close it, we got to find who can.” Donalds appealed to Republicans to hammer it out. “This will take time, Democracy is messy at times, but we will be ready to govern on behalf of the American people. Debate is healthy.”

The GOP House majority is one of the smallest in modern history Why is the speaker vote so tight? It’s a matter of math: The Republican majority in the House is too small for McCarthy to afford more than a handful of defections. In fact, this GOP majority is one of the smallest in the past century. Republicans have a nine-seat margin in the House. According to data from the House of Representatives Office of the Historian, there have been only four other congressional sessions in the past 100 years with a majority margin of 10 seats or less: the 72nd Congress (1931-33), the 83rd Congress (1953-54), the 107th Congress (2001-2002), and the recently completed 117th Congress (2021-2022).

Third ballot vote has ended, no one elected speaker With voting complete on the third ballot, 202 voted for McCarthy for speaker, 212 voted for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and 20 voted for Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

Conservatives opposed to McCarthy seen huddling in chamber during third vote During the third ballot vote for speaker, several House Republicans who have opposed McCarthy to be speaker were seen huddling in the back of the chamber. The conservatives huddling in the center aisle were Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Chip Roy of Texas and Lauren Boebert of Colorado.

McCarthy poised to fail a third time A fourth vote was expected Tuesday afternoon as McCarthy appeared poised to fall short of the votes needed to seize the speakership for the third time on Tuesday. McCarthy lost twice earlier in the day, with 19 conservatives casting their ballots for Rep. Jim Jordan, of Ohio, in the second round. McCarthy’s conservative colleagues continued to cast their ballots defiantly for Jordan during the third vote, with Democrats again rallying behind Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, of New York. McCarthy was nominated the third time by Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, who has been seen as a potential rival for the job. Rep. Chip Roy, of Texas, nominated Jordan.

After twice voting for McCarthy, GOP congressman switches to Jordan Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., switched his vote for speaker from McCarthy to Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, during the third ballot vote. Donalds voted for McCarthy during the first two ballot votes. Donalds represents Florida’s 19th Congressional District and has served in the House since 2021. There was a smattering of applause in the chamber when Donalds voted for Jordan.

Democrats mock Republicans over inability to elect House speaker Now in the minority, House Democrats appeared to enjoy the GOP divisions over electing a speaker Tuesday. Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J., tweeted, “Update: after two rounds of voting the republicans still can’t elect a leader on their first day in power.” He then posted a gif from the 1937 Hindenburg disaster, showing an airship crashing into the ground. “I could post cute kitten videos while we wait for the @HouseGOP to get their act together. What do you think?” tweeted Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., while Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., tweeted an image of Gunther Gebel-Williams that said he was the world’s greatest animal trainer from Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus: “Who Kevin McCarthy needs to emulate. Slim chance. Tigers are easier to organize than Republican conference!” he said. In another tweet, Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., mocked both McCarthy and incoming Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., who recently admitted to lying about his background. Connolly wrote, “George Santos on the Speaker’s race: ‘Kevin McCarthy was by my side at Normandy, and I’ll be by his today.'”

Democratic lawmaker jokes that his daughter can ‘step in’ as speaker Rep. Josh Harder, D-Calif., joked that his daughter could “step in” to serve as House speaker in a tweet as fellow Californian Rep. Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, lost his second vote for the role on Tuesday. The remark came as lawmakers appeared with their families for their swearing in to the 118th Congress on Tuesday. “Lillian has agreed to step in as Speaker,” Harder wrote. “But only if it comes with a lifetime supply of raspberries.”

Pelosi reacts to Republicans’ struggling to elect GOP speaker As House Republicans struggled to elect their own speaker now that they have the majority, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., suggested the GOP is ruining Congress as an institution. “For many of us here who have served in the Congress, we respect the institution, and it would have been my hope that out of respect for the institution, the other side could have resolved their differences because they have the majority. And really, the public impression of this is not as respectful of the institution,” Pelosi told reporters as lawmakers spent hours trying to elect the speaker. Asked what Pelosi would recommend to her GOP counterparts, she said, “It’s up to them.” Pelosi stepped down as the Democratic leader after serving as House speaker twice. She has decided, however, to remain a rank-and-file member of Congress.