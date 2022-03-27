“Kolkata Cyclist marked The Earth Hour with a Trail across the City – Bringing people and planet together in the City of Joy”

It is a day that puts Mother Earth on the centre stage, bringing people and planet together. And Kolkata’s Cyclists celebrated it in their own special way – with a dash of adventure and fitness on wheel. As people, cities and companies marked the Earth Hour 2022 by turning off the lights, Cyclists Groups of Kolkata along with volunteers of WWF and SwitchON Foundation took to the street with a message for citizens to come forward and adopt the cleanest mode of transport for healthy and less polluted City of Joy.

The cycle rally with over 60 cyclists was supported by the various cycle groups of Kolkata that included BYCS Kolkata, Cycle Network Grow, Cycos, Cyclology India, Kolkata Cycle Samaj, NTFN, Two Wheels. The rally began at 6:00 AM early in the morning and lasted till 7:30 AM, starting from the iconic Biswa Bangla Gate Central. It had the Hon’ble Chairman of New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) Shri. Debashish Sen, as the Guest of Honour at the rally.

Speaking on the occasion Shri. Debashis Sen, Chairman NKDA said “This cycle rally to celebrate Earth Hour is very important to encourage people to come forward and adopt sustainable habits for future generations. Bicycles prove to be an important means of transport for health, livelihoods. I am a big supporter of cycling and at Newtown we have taken up multiple initiatives to promote the same”.

The World Wide Fund for Nature – WWF scheduled its annual Earth Hour event for Saturday, March 26, between 8:30pm-9:30pm. local time. Globally every year, the lights-off moment witnesses entire streets, buildings, landmarks, and city skylines go dark to draw public attention to nature loss and the climate crisis. A powerful visual reminder that not only do people care about the environmental issues we face, but when individuals unite, the power of the collective can create massive impact. This year’s theme is Shape Our Future. Everyone has the power to shape our future! Now is our biggest chance to course-correct towards a safer and better future for all.

Dr Saswati Sen, State Director, WWF India, West State Office said that, “This year we celebrate Earth Hour on March 26, 2022, at 8:30 PM IST. We as individuals have the power to #ShapeOurFuture by bringing attention to the grave issues our planet is currently facing. Let us all come together for the switch-off moment – by switching off all the non-essential lights on 26th March, 2022 between 8:30pm-9:30pm, to conserve energy and protect our planet.”

Vinay Jaju, MD SwitchON Foundation said – “This event is a reflection of changing times, and marks a drastic step in making a shift towards Non- Motorised form of Transports (NMTs) and urging people to cut down on fuel run vehicles.” He further added “Taking part in Earth Hour isn’t only about committing for one hour on one day – it’s about committing every day to take care of each other and the one home we all share.”

WWF India also organised a very special virtual musical night, conversing and singing with renowned artists and musicians for our planet – “Earth Hour Centre Stage- With famous musician Shantanu Moitra and Friends.” with a host of artists and celebrities Shruti Hasan, Dia Mirza, Shubha Mudgal, Mohit Chauhan, Swanand Kirikre, Papon, Maati Baani, Sid Sriram & Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Cafe together with Shantanu Moitra – streaming live this Earth Hour on March 26, 2022, from 8:00 pm- 9:45 pm IST.